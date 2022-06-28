WNY Immediate Care opens new locations, and a new urgent care provider enters the market

WNY urgent care providers making moves

Let's play some health care-themed musical chairs.

First, meet the participants: the well-known Western New York Immediate Care, and the new entrant Focus Urgent Care.

Both are, quite literally, making moves.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

WNY Immediate Care has opened or is in the process of opening four new sites to replace its previous five Erie County locations.

Focus Urgent Care, meanwhile, has opened or will open soon in four of the sites that WNY Immediate Care has vacated.

So what's going on here?

Let's dive in with a look at each company.

WNY Immediate Care

WNY Immediate Care, founded in 2005 by local emergency medicine physicians and now part of Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth, a national health care management organization, said it moved its urgent care centers to locations "that are more convenient for our patients."

The four new sites are in retail plazas, which community relations coordinator Rachel Libra said provide better traffic access, plentiful parking and central locations.

Here's a summary of the company's moves:

It has opened its new location at 6375 Transit Road in Depew, replacing its previous site 3 miles away at 5014 Transit Road in Cheektowaga.

Its new site at 3346 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park also is open, replacing its prior location 1 mile away at 3050 Orchard Park Road.

WNY Immediate Care's new Amherst location opened June 27 at 4988 Harlem Road. Its prior site was about 4 miles away at 2099 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Lastly, it will open its new Buffalo site at 2228 Delaware Ave. on July 4, replacing its prior site a half-mile away at 2497 Delaware Ave. Until the permanent site is ready, WNY Immediate Care has a temporary location at 2290 Delaware Ave.

It closed and did not replace its 7616 Transit Road site in Amherst.

Why all the moves? Libra said the company's leases were expiring, which gave it the "opportunity to find spaces that were more accommodating to providing urgent care services with improved patient flow." She said the company made a "substantial investment" in the four new sites.

WNY Immediate Care, which has 150 employees and clinicians, also could grow its footprint in the years ahead.

"We are open to exploring strategic areas of growth that will allow us to serve additional urban and rural communities," Libra said.

Focus Urgent Care

Focus Urgent Care was just formed in February, according to state records.

While the entity is new, the name behind it is not.

Focus Urgent Care's website lists its CEO as Dr. Greg Daniel, who also leads real estate development company Nidus Development, headquartered in Amherst. Daniel also knows a thing or two about the medical field.

Daniel was CEO of The Exigence Group, which included WNY Immediate Care, until Exigence was sold to TeamHealth in 2012.

And the five prior WNY Immediate Care buildings are all listed under the projects tab on Nidus Development's website, noting the sites were outfitted for the urgent care operator.

Now, Focus Urgent Care, according to its website, has already opened in three former WNY Immediate Care sites: 2497 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, 5014 Transit Road in Cheektowaga and 7616 Transit Road in Amherst, the last of which just opened June 27.

Its fourth location at 2099 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst – also a former WNY Immediate Care site – will open July 11, according to its website.

Daniel did not return calls seeking comment.

Property records show the four Focus Urgent Care buildings have been owned for more than a decade by entities that trace back to 2150 Wehrle Drive, Suite 400, in Amherst – the corporate headquarters of Daniel's Nidus Development.

The ever-growing urgent care market

The nation's urgent care centers were flooded with visits at times over the last couple years of the Covid-19 pandemic, as patients sought to avoid crowded hospital emergency rooms.

In fact, visit volume hit an all-time peak in January when a typical urgent care clinic saw an average of 70 visits per day during the omicron surge, according to electronic health records firm Experity.

That has now stabilized to an average of 35 daily visits, which Experity says is in line with historical benchmarks.

WNY Immediate Care says it sees demand for "convenient, quick quality care" all year round. Right now, its sites are busy handling the traditional summer illnesses and injuries, such as allergies, respiratory viruses, skin conditions, broken bones, muscle strains, swimmers' ear and dehydration.

As for just how prevalent urgent care centers have become?

The Urgent Care Association – TeamHealth Ambulatory Care President Dr. Joseph Chow is on the board of directors – now has more than 10,000 members. An industry report that found nearly 79% of the U.S. population is within a 10-minute drive of an urgent care center.

Make that a 10-minute walk in some neighborhoods, such as in North Buffalo where Focus Urgent Care recently opened and where WNY Immediate Care is putting the finishing touches on its new site near Kohl's.

And just around the corner from WNY Immediate Care's new site is the Elmwood Avenue location of major player WellNow Urgent Care, which has 60-plus clinics in New York.

In this ever-growing market, guess we'll see where everyone is when the music stops.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from Buffalo Next:

The development firm owned by Carl and William Paladino is hoping to create 300 to 400 units of affordable housing in the city in the next couple of years – a significant increase compared to the limited holdings it now has in that arena, said William Paladino, the company's CEO.

William Harvey Jr. is bringing a steady hand to Northwest Bank as its interim leader, after the company's CEO died unexpectedly in late May. The Pennsylvania-based company has 22 local branches.

The Erie County Legislature voted 8-3 to approve SUNY Erie Community College’s proposed $98.6 million 2022-23 budget Thursday, but even legislators who voted for it pledged to play a watchdog role in the spending of the money and implementation of needed cost-cutting measures.

The Cannabis Control Board unanimously approved opening the application process, starting June 28, for those entities and individuals seeking a conditional adult-use cannabis processor license. Processors are the link between the farmers growing the products and the business owners who will sell them.

The Buffalo Niagara region's shrinking unemployment rate got even smaller in May as the jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest on record for the region in state Labor Department data going back to 1990.

As part of a turnaround plan, Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. has agreed to an $85 million sale of its revenues from U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in a medicine treating actinic keratosis on the skin.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. How community developers can build up neighborhoods: With the support of SAA-EVI, and investments from two national nonprofits, Valery launched a national initiative and a $6.5 million private-equity fund to cultivate new neighborhood developers who are female, Black or brown.

2. Jeff Gingerich will become the first non-Catholic to lead St. Bonaventure University: Growing up Mennonite on an Iowa farm – living simply and serving the marginalized – set the stage for his career in education and role as the 22nd president at the nation's oldest Franciscan college.

3. Companies large and small are taking a harder look at how much office space they need: Many employees prefer working remotely, and are doing so productively, which can leave employers paying for a lot of leased space sitting empty.

4. The gasoline tax suspension provided only fleeting relief from soaring prices that now are approaching $5 a gallon: It has drivers changing their habits, skipping road trips that they would otherwise be taking and looking for different ways to save.

5. New Western New York tech boot camp: 'A shining example of the power of diversity': Buffalo's Tech Academy Data Analytics Bootcamp, the first of its kind in Western New York, has its first graduates. The initiative aims to build a tech workforce that represents the area's diversity and fills the needs of local companies.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.