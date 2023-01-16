 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY homebuilder donates $300K to Roswell Park, Millard Fillmore Suburban hospitals

  • Updated
  • 0
Roswell Park

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A Western New York homebuilder has donated a total of $300,000 to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. 

That's the largest amount Marrano Homes has donated through its Raising the Roof fundraising campaign, which began in 2010.

Marrano Homes collects contributions from its subcontractors, suppliers, vendors, customers, employees, family and friends and then matches the donations, according to a press release from the company. 

Over the past 12 years, Marrano Homes has raised more than $1 million for Roswell Park. 

In 2022, Marrano expanded the program to include the Kaleida Health Foundation, specifically benefitting Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and established its highest fundraising goal of $300,000.

Marrano Homes donated $200,000 to Roswell and $100,000 to Millard Fillmore Suburban. 

"I’m very proud to say that we achieved our goal," Marrano Homes president Patrick Marrano said. "The remarkable work of the professionals at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital is so critical to this community. With all we have been through over the last few years, we have seen more clearly than ever just how critical their work is."

