WNY health care providers seeing record employee Covid-19 cases, straining staffing resources

That is exactly what's happened.

"We're having more positives, more work absences and necessitated quarantines than we've ever had," said Dr. Robert Zielinski, associate medical director of Buffalo Medical Group. "That's pretty much been everybody else's experience, I think, as well."

The more than 60 employees out in quarantine as of Monday is "way more than we've had at any point in the pandemic," he noted.

That's put a strain on the medical group's operations department, which is monitoring employees who test positive and checking in on their symptoms. Zielinski noted that the group has a nurse who is maintaining a database to keep track of those workers.

"They can't just tell people, 'OK, it's Monday, you're out this week. We'll see you next Monday,' " he said. "They have to be reassessed and monitored."

In good news: Zielinski said 90% of the medical group's staff is vaccinated, and the employee cases tend to be brief and relatively mild. Therefore, the group isn't seeing long-term absences or illnesses so far, he noted.

ECMC, which employs more than 3,000 people, also is seeing a record number of cases among workers.