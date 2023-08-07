Just as easily as you can order a pizza, you can now order legal pot. Delivery will just take a bit longer at first, and you'll have to prove you're 21 years of age or older.

Canterra, Western New York's first licensed cannabis delivery service, opens Monday with its first orders being shipped Friday.

The company is co-owned by Matt Krupp, the owner of Mexican-American restaurant Cantina 62 on Seneca Street.

He describes the online platform as discreet, elevated and upscale.

“Canterra will provide a different experience for consumers interested in trying recreational cannabis products,” he said in a statement. “In the past, dispensaries were known for their lack of approachability and seemingly catered only to the experienced user. At Canterra, we want to revolutionize the cannabis industry in Western New York and make it something that any adult who wants to enjoy cannabis can do so comfortably and responsibly.”

The company will deliver to Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming, Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties. It plans to expand its coverage area by the end of the year.

At first, deliveries will have a four-day turnaround but, as the company hires more staff, those wait times will shrink, the company said.

"As they get up and running and hire more people, they’re planning on-demand delivery within just a few hours," said Kate Measer, a spokesperson for the company.

Customers will place orders online, and pay with a credit card. Drivers and customers do not exchange cash. If customers choose to tip, they can do so online as well.

The company has 10 part-time and full-time employees but plans to hire more, Measer said.

The state allows licensed recreational dispensary licensees like Krupp to operate a temporary delivery-only location for up to 12 months from the time their license was issued, unless they have been granted an extension by the Office of Cannabis Management.

Canterra plans to open a brick-and-mortar location within the next six months but has not yet announced a location.

The concept was permitted as a way to hurry along cannabis sales as growers, customers and retailers wait for brick-and-mortar stores to open, which has taken longer than expected.

Just two licensed recreational cannabis dispensaries have opened in Western New York, Dank on Main Street and Herbal IQ in Depew, which both opened last month. Licensed sales were held up in Buffalo as an out-of-state company sued the Office of Cannabis Management for keeping it out of the license application process.