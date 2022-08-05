WNY Faculty Coalition holds forum, vows to “fight to preserve ECC”

SUNY-Erie Community College retired math professor Michael Delaney accused ECC President David Balkin of “savaging” the college.

Fred Floss of the WNY Faculty Coalition said the changes Balkin is making at ECC are a stark example of “the dismantling of higher education in Western New York.”

Dr. Greg Clabeaux, an ECC alum who went on to the University at Buffalo to become a vascular surgeon, expressed the widespread belief that ECC plans to close its South Campus to make way for the new Buffalo Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

“I’m disappointed that an institution of higher education is being replaced with an arena,” he said.

Those were among the concerns raised at a Thursday forum concerning the direction the college’s new administration is taking as the WNY Faculty Coalition launches an effort to “fight for ECC” in the wake of staff and program cuts.

The person most suited to address their concerns – Balkin – was not invited to forum. He said afterward he would have been happy to attend and is open to future meetings.

Balkin took over at ECC on Feb. 2 and has been taking what he calls long overdue measures to prevent a $9 million deficit, including “right-sizing” the college’s staff to reflect years of declining enrollment and duplication of services at ECC’s three separate campuses. He also is seeking to cut low-enrolled programs and reduce ECC’s physical footprint to streamline its facilities spending while partnering with WNY industries to offer the training they most need.

Balkin, whose new senior team was just approved by ECC’s board of trustees last week, has made two rounds of layoffs, including 90 labor and clerical workers who mostly transferred to other county jobs. Another 60 members of ECC’s faculty and administrator unions who declined to take a retirement incentive also lost their jobs – none of them faculty.

Leaders of the faculty coalition, a network of educators from area colleges and universities, held the forum to express alarm at the changes happening and proposed at ECC. About 25 people attended and half of them spoke – often emotionally – about ECC’s role in their success.

Marek Parker got his associate’s degree at ECC in 1990 and went on to UB for his bachelor’s in social work. He works in homeless outreach at BestSelf and is going on for his master’s, he said.

“I’m a graduate of ECC-City,” Parker said. “When I heard that the new president said students should be willing to travel two hours to get to class, that stung me, because as a kid who grew up on the East Side, I did not have that ability. ECC City was my home campus and helped develop the man I am today.”

Regarding the idea of closing ECC-South, Parker said, “I don’t think you strengthen an institution by cutting off one of its limbs. Each campus serves a purpose, and I hope to hear more about all three thriving.”

Several others said ECC’s South Campus should remain intact so students from the Southtowns don’t have to travel up to an hour to get to the North or City campuses.

Matthew O’Hara, a New Jersey native, moved to Buffalo in 2017 and wasn’t accepted to SUNY-Buffalo State or UB, so he went to ECC. He took a critical thinking class at South and fell in love with philosophy and the humanities. He went on to Canisius College and is now in law school at UB.

“I want to express my support for ECC-South and what it did for me and what I hope it will do for others in the future,” he said.

Other speakers included TheArthur Duncan, a former felon who went on to law school thanks to ECC; Theresa Tomczak, who just lost her job as a veterans’ services coordinator at ECC South; and Maggie Benjamin, who studied communications at ECC-South, started ECC’s food pantries for food-deprived students and is now studying for a master’s degree at Buffalo State College.

“The South campus, in particular, is made up of people who truly care about the success of their students,” Benjamin said through tears. “They still reach out to me, and these connections are long lasting. I can’t imagine ECC South Campus not being available for the students that need it.”

Floss, a Buffalo State professor who helped organize the forum, said he wants future students to have the same nearby access to an ECC campus that past students had.

“Students need to be able to live at home and not go into debt to attend college,” he said. “Hopefully this forum will be the start of a lot stronger effort to strengthen ECC, not just at South Campus, but at the North and downtown campuses.”

In a Friday interview with The Buffalo News, Balkin reiterated that there is no plan to close ECC-South, and that the new Bills stadium “has no bearing on any decision-making that will take place for South Campus.”

“What will figure in are the conditions of our facilities and whether we want to put money into them, whether we can collaborate with businesses to provide better hands-on learning experiences to prepare our students for in-demand, high-paying jobs and, in the short-term, how best we can leverage some of our facilities to generate revenue,” he said.

Balkin has said that all of the current programs at ECC South could fit into two of its seven buildings, leaving plenty of room for the college to lease out some space to produce income to support learning.

He also noted that many of the people worrying about down-sizing campuses graduated before the advent of online learning, which will be routine for future students. He promised that ECC will provide free shuttle buses to help students travel between campuses. But having the same administrators, offices, programs and services replicated at all three campuses is “unsustainable” as a future model, he said.

Balkin said he has an open door and has met with many people behind the scenes – including at the state level – about ECC’s future.

“I am more than happy to meet with people, but it’s not easy to meet with everyone one on one,” he said. “If invited to a future forum, I will be there.”