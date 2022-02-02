The worst of the Omicron wave could be over for Western New York hospitals.

Local hospital officials said Tuesday they are cautiously optimistic that Covid-19 hospitalizations will continue to decline from a mid-January peak.

The latest state data showed 525 Covid-19-positive patients hospitalized Monday in the five-county region, a 25% decrease from the all-time high of 701 set on Jan. 18. Forty-four percent of those hospitalized locally were admitted for reasons other than Covid-19, but also happened to test positive for the virus.

The drop has helped ease some of the capacity crunch at local hospitals. For example, staffed hospital beds, which were 96% full Dec. 8 during the region's battle with the Delta variant, now have an occupancy rate of just under 85%, according to state Health Department data.

The crunch on intensive care beds for the sickest patients also has alleviated a bit, with 88% of the region's ICU beds now occupied, down from a peak of almost 98% on Dec. 7.

"We've seen a precipitous decline over the last couple of weeks for sure, which is great," said Martin Boryszak, Catholic Health System's senior vice president of acute care.

Or, as Dr. Sam Cloud, Erie County Medical Center's associate medical director and an attending physician in the emergency department, put it: "I think pretty soon Covid for this winter is going to be in the rearview mirror."

But while the pandemic outlook appears more hopeful, the major challenges faced by the region's hospitals will linger for many months.

That's because the virus is just one factor straining the industry and further stressing an exhausted workforce.

While the percentage of available beds for the entire region is improving, certain hospitals remain near, at or beyond staffed capacity, grappling with a worker shortage that won't abate anytime soon and struggling to discharge patients into settings such as nursing homes that are dealing with their own workforce challenges.

Even if Covid-19 hospitalizations keep declining, as expected, that only signals what would be the start of a long recovery for the region's hospitals and their employees.

Cautious optimism

In recent days, Erie County Medical Center has been admitting only four new Covid-19 patients a day, a figure that was 12 to 15 daily two weeks ago.

In all, the hospital had 110 Covid-19 patients hospitalized Monday, down from its peak reached Jan. 18 of 148.

Similarly, Catholic Health had 104 Covid-19-positive patients in its hospitals Tuesday, which Boryszak said was down from about 225 in mid-January.

Kaleida Health, meanwhile, reported 210 Covid-19 inpatients Monday, a number that has plateaued recently, but is down from the post-holiday peak of 257 on Jan. 11.

"Last year, it was pretty clear that the numbers dropped after Jan. 1, and that continued through the spring," said Michael Hughes, Kaleida's chief administrative officer.

WNY health care providers seeing record employee Covid-19 cases, straining staffing resources The fast-spreading Omicron variant also is hitting health care workers, with several hundred out sick with the virus as of Tuesday.

Another optimistic sign is that the number of employees testing positive, which sends a worker home for a minimum of five days, appears to have peaked earlier on in January, Cloud and Boryszak said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Catholic Health said it hopes to begin easing restrictions on elective surgeries.

Restrictions on elective surgeries at Kenmore Mercy Hospital were lifted this week, though Catholic Health's other three campuses remain subject to a state order limiting nonessential procedures, Boryszak said.

"It's getting to the point that more of these cases that you put off as elective are truly becoming non-elective anymore," he said. "It becomes worse for the patient, the longer they wait."

Challenges will linger

While the availability of staffed acute care beds and intensive care unit beds has improved, several hospitals here remain tight when it comes to capacity.

Every staffed acute care bed was full Monday at Sisters of Charity Hospital and ECMC, state data shows.

ECMC's inpatient census on Monday stood at 527 – a figure the hospital wants to see well below 500. The hospital remains over capacity, with 35 patients being held in the emergency department Monday because they were waiting for a bed to open up upstairs.

A sustained issue for ECMC has been discharging patients into settings such as nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities. Cloud said the hospital has about 70 patients who could leave right away if ECMC had somewhere to send them.

"The only reason we're over capacity today – the only reason – is because we can't get patients out," Cloud said.

More state, federal help

Gov. Kathy Hochul was at North Central Bronx Hospital on Tuesday to thank health care workers, along with military medical personnel who have been dispatched by the federal government to help overburdened New York hospitals.

"The Calvary have arrived," she said. "These are the people that are lifting our spirits."

The Defense Department sent 71 members from three military teams, and they've been deployed to ECMC, Coney Island and North Central Bronx Hospital, where she was speaking. Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and SUNY Upstate University Hospital also are set to receive assistance.

The 23-member military medical team at ECMC, Hochul said, has had its deployment there extended until March 10.

The Democratic governor met Monday with President Joe Biden, who asked her what New York needed to fight the pandemic.

"I need bodies," Hochul said she told Biden. "I need people to supplement people who are in there, right now."

Hochul visits White House, garners more pandemic aid Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the federal government will be sending more resources to upstate hospitals starting Feb. 7 to help them cope with the stresses they've felt amid the Omicron wave.

Those staffing issues won't go away soon.

"What is going to be a persistent issue is going to be the health care workforce. That's not going away," Cloud said. "That problem is not going to go away nearly as quickly as Covid will. There's going to be a hangover effect.

"So, I think the hospitals are going to still struggle operationally for several months, if not a couple of years, as we're trying to attract staff back and kind of recover from the monstrous financial burden that this has been on hospitals like ECMC."

News Staff Reporter Maki Becker contributed to this story.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.