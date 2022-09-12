WNY company to pay state $50 million to settle untaxed cigarette suit

For years, Native Wholesale Supply was supplying millions of dollars in untaxed cigarettes to retailers across the state, allegedly avoiding paying state excise taxes.

On Monday, State Attorney General Letitia James announced the Cattaraugus County company will pay $50 million to settle a nine-year-old civil suit over the untaxed cigarettes.

The agreement involves Grand River Enterprises Six Nations, a cigarette manufacturer based near Hamilton, Ont., and Native Wholesale Supply, whose principal place of business is Perrysburg. Native Wholesale is responsible for paying the $50 million, while both companies are bound by the other terms of the agreement.

The state Attorney General's Office alleged Native Wholesale bought cigarettes and tobacco products from Grand River, imported them into New York, and distributed the cigarettes to retailers in the state.

"Native Wholesale was not licensed by New York to distribute or sell cigarettes," the Attorney General's Office said Monday. "Grand River knew that the cigarettes it sold to Native Wholesale would be sold into New York without going through a New York state licensed stamping agent for pre-payment of state taxes and would be neither stamped nor taxed as required by New York law."

In a statement, Native Wholesale said the settlement brings to an end the state's lawsuit "without any admission of wrongdoing or liability by (Native Wholesale) or (Grand River).

The lawsuit filed in 2013 said that from November 2011 through February 2013, Native Wholesale paid $47.3 million to Grand River, including for cigarettes, which in turn sold the products to on-reservation wholesalers for over $221 million.

In addition to the $50 million payment, the agreement with the state attorney general bars the two companies from selling unstamped cigarettes in New York state.

Grand River produces cigarettes under the Seneca, Couture, and Opal, brands. The state Attorney General's Office said Native Wholesale served as its primary distributor and wholesaler of cigarettes in New York state and that the two companies acted as a joint venture, a business relationship disputed by Native Wholesale.

The state Attorney General's Office said failing to pay state excise taxes hurts anti-smoking efforts and undercuts collection of state revenues.

"When state excise taxes are evaded, cigarette prices become artificially low, making them more attractive and accessible to young people," the state Attorney General's Office said. "Moreover, the sale of contraband cigarettes also reduces valuable tax revenue used to pay for essential state services and public infrastructure."

Native Wholesale's statement said that its $50 million payment is not a payment of back taxes.

"The settlement payments are to be paid solely by (Native Wholesale) and are not denominated as payment of back taxes," the company said. "They are payments that the parties agreed are payments of disputed claims payable under the trust set up in accordance with the Chapter 11 plan of reorganization."

Native Wholesale denied it was ever a wholesaler or distributor of Grand River.

"(Native Wholesale) and (Grand River) have at all times maintained and continue to maintain that the transactions at issue do not and did not violate any federal or New York State laws, particularly in view of well-established sovereign and treaty rights established with the federal government," Native Wholesale said.

The agreement brings to a conclusion a long-running case that began with a lawsuit filed over nine years ago. The state Attorney General's office said it was assisted by the state Department of Taxation and Finance and the Ontario Ministry of Finance.

Native Wholesale has faced lawsuits by different states where it operated, as well as from the federal government. In 2010, Native Wholesale pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and was sentenced in federal court in Seattle, agreeing to forfeit $1 million to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2011, complicating the legal challenges brought against the company.

Several states have sued Native Wholesale for various reasons, including alleged violation of cigarette-shipment laws and sale of cigarettes that do not meet fire-safety standards.