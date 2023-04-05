WNY CEOs feeling blue about business conditions

Western New York CEOs feel pessimistic about economic conditions in New York State, according to a recent survey.

"The findings this year are startling," said Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute. "CEOs this year have a negative view of the marketplace."

In spite of that downbeat outlook, many of them are still looking to expand their workforce, according to the 16th "CEOs Speak" survey conducted by the institute. The survey collected responses from 530 CEOs of upstate businesses and nonprofits, including 104 from Western New York.

Only 18% of Western New York CEOs surveyed said they felt business conditions in the state had improved over the past year, while 58% said the conditions had worsened. Those results were more downbeat than the responses for all upstate CEOs in the survey.

"These are strikingly pessimistic numbers, far more pessimistic than we have seen in almost every single year that we have done the survey," Levy said during a presentation hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Levy uses responses from four questions to create an index, in which a score of 100 indicates an equal amount of optimism and pessimism in the marketplace. The score for Western New York CEOs was 61.1. That was almost the same as the 63.2 recorded as the pandemic was hitting the economy, and the lowest since the 37.2 score during the 2008 Great Recession.

"CEOs right now are telling us that they are unsatisfied with economic conditions at present and unfortunately they are not optimistic about the year ahead," Levy said.

However, not all the upstate CEOs in the survey should be categorized the same way, Levy said. About 22% of them fall into the optimistic category, 31% were in the "treading water" category, and 47% were considered pessimistic.

Western New York CEOs were asked to identify business challenges they are facing. Seventy three percent of them cited governmental regulation; 57% cited rising supplier costs and taxation; and 51% cited health care costs.

Other notable results:

• Eighty-eight percent of Western New York CEOs said inflation was hurting their businesses' profitability, and 48% said the Inflation Reduction Act was having a negative impact.

• How are the CEOs coping with inflation? Seventy-seven percent of them are raising their prices, 48% are cutting costs, and 28% are decreasing investments in their businesses.

"Clearly, CEOs told us that they are in a bind," Levy said. "They see the negative effect that inflation is having upon them and they are in effect forced to contribute to further inflationary cycle by raising the prices they charge their customers and clients."

• The push to hire more people continues.

"They're not at this point looking to jettison employees - quite the contrary," Levy said.

Only 10% of Western New York CEOs said they were planning to decrease the size of their workforce, while 34% were planning to increase it.

Seventy-six percent of the CEOs said there was not an ample supply of local workers trained for their needs. Additionally, 67% said they were having difficulty recruiting, and 42% were having trouble retaining employees.

In a panel discussion about the results, James Dentinger, president of NOCO Enterprises, said businesses struggle to keep up with new legislation that emerges from Albany each year.

"I really think we need to focus on slowing down the amount of government change so businesses can properly react to it, other than having new things to deal with every spring," Dentinger said.

Businesses have had to cope with inflation and supply chain issues coming right out of the pandemic, he said.

Heather Briccetti Mulligan, president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State, said a lot of the CEOs' frustration stems from conditions created by state government. She cited factors like an increase in unemployment insurance costs for businesses and debate over whether to raise the minimum wage to $21 an hour, at a time when many businesses are struggling to find workers.

"I think the first thing they could do is acknowledge the business climate matters with respect to the state's economy," she said.

In spite of all those challenges, Levy said, the CEOs are determined to keep pressing forward.

"Right now the CEOs are expressing dramatic frustration in a marketplace they want to do business in," he said. "They have products and services that they want to offer across all of upstate, but they are simply under a tremendous amount of economic pressure."

