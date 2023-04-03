Just six years ago, Aaron Van Camp finished a yearslong prison sentence for selling cannabis. On Monday morning, the state awarded the Riverside resident one of Western New York’s first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to sell cannabis legally.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management awarded four Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses to entities in what it considers the Western Region of New York at its Control Board Meeting. Three are in Western New York.

In addition to Van Camp, they are:

Premier Earth Corp., registered to justice-involved applicant Joseph Wojciechowski, who owned and operated River Bend Fabrication for seven years, which did custom work on commercial trucks.

AMSM LLC, owned by Glen Miller and justice-involved applicant Gina Miller, who operated A&S Miller, a retail liquor store, for nine years.

Three retail pot licenses granted in Western New York The state has promised 22 CAURD licenses in Western New York and said the additional 18 licensees will be announced at a later date.

It will take weeks – if not months – for the four businesses receiving the licenses to find locations and get them ready to open. But it finally opens the doors for the long-awaited recreational cannabis retail market to get off the ground in Western New York after a lawsuit left it and four other counties on the sidelines as retail sales kicked off in the rest of the state.

Last week, a federal judge lifted the injunction that had been blocking the state from issuing licenses to open legal cannabis stores.

“It’s surreal. Just days ago, we were down in the dumps because we didn’t think it was ever going to go through, and the next day, the injunction was lifted,” Van Camp said.

The next obstacle for Van Camp and other licensees is to find suitable retail spaces that fit state regulations and that are owned by landlords who aren’t afraid to lease to a cannabis dispensary – something that has not been easy for retailers in the rest of the state.

But Van Camp said he will act fast. He has been scouting properties on Hertel and Elmwood Avenues with help from friends in the real estate business and hopes the OCM will be quick in approving a location.

“If I’m not open by the first of the month, I’m going to be disappointed in myself,” he said.

Van Camp owns and operates BC Can and Bottle Return on Niagara Street. Like cannabis, redemption centers can have a bad reputation, he said, but he hopes his center will be an example to potential landlords that he can run a respectable place: no riffraff, a clean property and a tight ship with a friendly owner. Before he commits to a space, he plans to meet other businesses in the neighborhood and make a good impression.

“But I know as a business owner, not everybody likes these businesses,” he said.

Van Camp’s vision for the store is simple. A clean, attractive, safe place that lets customers move in and out efficiently.

“I don't want a tourist destination. I don't want somewhere with a lounge where people are hanging out,” he said. “I want to focus on profitability. At the same time, I don't want to skimp on quality.

He’s excited to serve the more mainstream clientele that licensed dispensaries attract, he said, and wants to give them a more approachable experience.

“It’s people like your mom’s friends,” he said.

CAURD licenses, the first awarded in the state, are set aside for those who have been convicted of a cannabis-related offense (or are close to someone who has), has experience running a business, and has a significant presence in New York state.

A graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, Van Camp made friends while playing lacrosse in Canada. Pot happened to be less expensive there, so he started buying it and selling it to friends. In his 20s he “got greedy” and sold larger amounts, which turned into a federal conspiracy charge with a more than five-year prison sentence, he said.

Though prison made him a better person and brought his family closer – his parents never missed a visit, even when he was housed as far away as Youngstown, Ohio – he regrets what he put his family through.

“I feel horrible for my parents,” he said, breaking into tears. “No one should have to go through the worrying my mom did.”

When he got out in 2017, his parents set him up with the property where he continues to run the redemption center. He saved up money from that business (it will remain in separate operation) to fund the dispensary, which will open at a different location.

“If you had told me this 15 years ago, I never would have believed you,” he said.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state Office of Cannabis Management's request to narrow the injunction in the Variscite NY One case, which had been blocking adult-use recreational cannabis sales here and in four other regions of the state.

The Finger Lakes is the only region still blocked from legal sales, while the courts decide whether Variscite was illegally kept out of the lottery for retail licenses to do business there.