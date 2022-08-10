With Amazon.com's proposed new mega-warehouse project in the Town of Niagara clearing its last hurdle Wednesday with the approval of $123 million in tax breaks, attention now turns to the big questions that remain: Will it happen and when will the work begin?

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has been on a construction spree nationwide for the past few years but lately has put the brakes on its expansion after conceding that it overbuilt.

It's now trying to sublease more than 10 million square feet of newly built but empty space, and at least 16 projects across the country have been halted or deliberately delayed.

And locally, a much smaller warehouse in Hamburg remains unoccupied by Amazon, five months after construction wrapped up.

Government officials in Niagara County, however, say they aren't worried and welcomed the company and its ambitious $550 million plan with open arms after the company pulled out of a planned project in Grand Island because of vehement local opposition.

The Niagara Town Board unanimously approved the development in late July after a months-long review process. On Wednesday, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency followed suit, approving a package of sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks that will save Amazon and its Atlanta-based developer $123 million on the project.

Aside from building permits, that's the last major government action that was needed for the project to proceed.

“We are thrilled that the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency has unanimously approved our proposed project," said Amazon spokesman Marc Heintzman. "We are proud of our growing footprint in the region."

Heintzman and other company officials are not saying when construction on the project – dubbed Project Fifi – might begin, and hinted that "additional steps remain," apparently including final internal approval by the company's top management and board. But he would not elaborate.

"This new fulfillment center would improve efficiency and service for customers in the region and bring at least 1,000 new good local jobs to the area," Heintzman said, citing average wages of $18 per hour and benefits.

He also noted that the company has invested more than $14 billion in the state since 2010, including for infrastructure and employee wages, while creating more than 39,000 jobs. "These are investments that can unlock opportunity, helping to revitalize cities and neighborhoods,” he said.

Critics, however, have noted that a much smaller new distribution center for Amazon in the Town of Hamburg – which also received tax breaks and was completed in March – remains unoccupied and devoid of workers, with no indication when that might change. And they've questioned if the same would happen in Niagara.

However, NCIDA Chairman Mark Onesi said Hamburg is a much different – and less critical – facility than the regional center planned for Niagara, which is more akin to what was recently completed outside of Syracuse and what is now under construction in a Rochester suburb.

The Syracuse site that opened a few months ago now has 1,800 employees, while another one in Wilmington, Del., that opened last September has more than 3,000.

"That's a totally different type of warehouse," he said of Hamburg.

Amazon and its developer, JB2 Partners, plan to construct a 3.08-million-square-foot distribution facility on a portion of 217 acres of vacant land along Lockport, Packard and Tuscarora roads, adjacent to the Niagara

Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. It would include 55 loading docks, along with 469 parking spaces for trailers and 1,755 spaces for cars.

The five-story "e-commerce storage and distribution facility" at 8995 Lockport would employ more than 1,000 people working in two shifts 24 hours a day – but no more than 1,800 at any one time. The Amazon.com Services operation would function as a first-mile fulfillment center to receive bulk shipments of products from vendors, suppliers and sellers, and then package them for the first leg of delivery.

Critics say the IDA shouldn't be giving tax breaks to a prosperous company like Amazon. But Onesi said that's the agency's job – to encourage development, specifically in Niagara County.

"Doing business in New York is expensive, and a lot of companies won’t come without those inducements," Onesi said. "We want these 1,000 jobs."

He also noted that the $49 million in taxes that Amazon will pay over the next 15 years is better for local municipalities than the $24,000 per year – $360,000 over 15 years – that the vacant land yields now. And if Amazon doesn't create 1,000 jobs within two years, as required, the NCIDA can claw back the incentives.

"We have protections against that," he said. "If they can't get enough employees, I guess they're going to have to raise" their salaries.

The actions by the town board and NCIDA – after multiple public hearings – came despite objections from some neighbors worried about the impact of traffic, congestion and other factors on them – and criticism from labor advocates and Amazon skeptics who say the company doesn't pay well, treats its workers poorly and destroys small businesses through competition.

Onesi said those concerns "were all taken into consideration," but explained that the agency and municipal leaders have to look at the larger picture for the overall community, not just a narrow segment of the population or geographic area.

"A lot of that was individuals making comments that are personal," Onesi said. "What’s good for the county may not be good for individuals, but it’s good for the town and county."