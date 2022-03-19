With talk of new stadium, Orchard Park and Hamburg look for ways to encourage spinoff

“I think that’s something people don’t understand,” Flynn said. “I know the economic impact from having the team here is limited for us.”

County and state legislators will need to sign off on any stadium deal before it passes.

“I find the whole thing to be unpalatable, even if it is necessary. It is definitely a difficult pill to swallow to fork over that kind of money to billionaires,” Burke said. “I think squeezing every drop of community benefit is what we have to do as state legislators, as well as people at the negotiating table.”

Push for public transit

Burke would like to see the new stadium turned into an opportunity for the expansion of public transportation. He is calling for a project that would create a commuter train connecting the stadium to downtown Buffalo and other surrounding areas.

He said with gas prices reaching record highs there has never been more of a need for electrified public transportation, a topic of conversation that has been ongoing in the area since the 1990s. He also sees this as a way to create sustainable economic development not only in Orchard Park but along the entirety of the transportation system.