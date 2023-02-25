The Rev. George F. Nicholas knows about Buffalo's health inequities as the leader of an organization dedicated to addressing them.

But he also sees the disparities up close, in his role as senior pastor at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church on Masten Avenue.

Too often, he said, people are dying way too young of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

"We've got to move the needle on this, because people are dying," said Nicholas, CEO of the Buffalo Center for Health Equity. "I mean one of the things about being an African American clergy member or clergy member serving the African American community is the median age of the funerals you do."

He will regularly conduct funeral services for people who are only 35 or 40 years old. He also mentioned a recent funeral for someone who was just 59.

In fact, in the five ZIP codes in city's East Side and West Side and in the Cheektowaga-Sloan area that the Buffalo Center for Health Equity focuses on, African Americans are three times as likely to die prematurely as a white person living in a different ZIP code in Buffalo.

Overall, Nicholas said, a Black person in Buffalo dies 10 to 12 years sooner than a white person.

"That's grandma and grandpa not being there for college graduations, or first communions, or not being there when someone gets married, or just being around to provide the wisdom that an elder can provide to the next generation," Nicholas said.

For his work addressing Buffalo's health disparities, Nicholas was honored in the fall as one of two recipients nationally of the 2022 Bernard J. Tyson Health Equity Award from the Alliance of Community Health Plans.

But right now, he doesn't want to talk much about that, calling the award humbling and deferring credit to the team around him.

What he does want to discuss is how Buffalo has a moment – right now – to make health equity a priority, particularly following the traumatic events that hit the area last year.

The racist mass shooting on May 14 at a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue amplified, on a national stage, the lack of food access in parts of Buffalo, he notes. Further, he points out, roughly half of the storm-related victims in Erie County from the December blizzard were Black, even though Black people make up just 14% of the county's population. Many of Buffalo's Black residents live in neighborhoods on the East Side, where some of the housing is substandard with limited insulation, local experts have said.

'A cascading failure': Blizzard that left tens of thousands without heat hit some in Buffalo harder While there is scant data available, the historic storm appears to have had a particularly devastating impact on Black people in the city.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Both food access and housing are key social determinants of health, the term given to the nonmedical factors that affect a person's health and quality of life. This term makes it clear that a person's health is often determined by the neighborhood in which they live.

"We've got to be able to begin to start really talking about systems and structures and then changing those to make those more equitable," Nicholas said. "So I think this is that moment we have in this region, and I think Buffalo has a chance to be a leader in that, because of all the things that have happened. Buffalo has been on the national news more than any, right, so let's take advantage of that and have our story not be defined by poor health outcomes, poverty and segregation."

"Let's let our story be, 'Yeah, that was our reality,'" he added, "and here's the things that we did to change that reality. That's got to be the story."

Henry Louis Taylor Jr., director of the University at Buffalo's Center for Urban Studies and a close friend and ally of Nicholas, said that is a tall task, and one that will take comprehensive neighborhood planning on the city's East Side and, in his mind, declaring "substandard housing as the No. 1 issue that we want to attack."

Too often, Taylor said, new projects fall short of addressing the root causes that can lead to health inequities, such as substandard housing. For instance, a new apartment project, he said, doesn't address the existing housing stock where people are already living.

"There's a lot of smiley, happy talk about what's going on in Buffalo, but when you look down on the ground, nothing's happening on substandard housing," Taylor said. "But you will hear the mayor make a wonderful speech about all of the new housing that we're building. And that's silly. That is silly talk. As if you're going to build so many new houses that one day you'll wake up one morning and all these substandard houses will be empty because everybody has moved into a wonderful new apartment."

How dentists and counselors aim to address health inequity in one of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods This $2 million project, a partnership between nonprofits Gerard Place and Lackawanna-based OLV Human Services, could boost access to mental health and dental services in Buffalo's Bailey-Delavan neighborhood.

But there are bright spots, with Taylor crediting Nicholas for his "catalytic work that he's done around the establishment of health initiatives in this region." Taylor first met Nicholas at Ohio State University, where Taylor was a young professor and Nicholas was a student. Then, when Taylor came to UB and developed the Center for Urban Studies, Nicholas was again one of his students.

Taylor said he's proud to see the work his old friend has done and what's to come.

"Thanks to Pastor George, we are now looking at the processes of neighborhood and community development through a health lens," Taylor said. "That we're saying that at the core of transforming and changing and making these places good to live is that people are dying in them. People are acquiring diseases that they don't have to have. They're dying young."

Nicholas, an area native who returned to Buffalo more than a decade ago to serve as pastor at Lincoln Memorial, which is the church he grew up attending, knows eliminating Buffalo's health inequities is a major challenge.

It's the kind of significant issue that will require alliances between government, corporate entities, health care systems, community-based organizations and educational institutions, he said.

He agrees with Taylor that an investment in existing housing is needed, as well as more dollars toward preventive medicine to help revamp a health care industry that too often resembles "a sick care system."

But, most of all, he said, health equity needs to become a front-and-center topic for all of Western New York.

"In order for us to get to the point of health equity, it has to be a priority – No. 1," Nicholas said. "It's got to be a priority in this region, not just in the Black community or in the Latino community. It's got to be a priority for us as a region."