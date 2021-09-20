With rain forecast, Oppenheim Park job fair postponed a week

The weather forecast showing rain Wednesday has led the Niagara County Employment and Training Department to postpone its scheduled outdoor job fair at Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield until Sept. 29.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the park on Niagara Falls Boulevard. More than 50 employers have agreed to take part. The lineup on the county's worksource1.com website includes factory, retail and customer service jobs with a wide range of area companies.

No appointments are necessary for prospective employees to attend the event.

“This is our third career fair this summer and we have had a great turnout of both employers and job seekers with many successful matches,” said Donald J. Jablonski, director of employment and training.

“We have employers who are eager to hire and willing to train those with limited experience, so this could be a great time for a person to consider new opportunities that maybe they would not have considered in the past," Jablonski said.

