With new apartments and stores, Village of Lancaster revitalization takes the next step

Tom Sweeney moved to Lancaster in 2004 and for years he and his family would walk the historic village, where many storefronts sat vacant and an empty unwieldy building once blocked what used to be a local hub on West Main Street.

Each time Sweeney strolled through the Village of Lancaster he’d think about the untapped potential for a walkable and livable area featuring restaurants, retail and other local businesses.

He is now doing his part to help make the central business district a place to “shop, stroll and stay,” as envisioned by village officials for nearly three decades.

After completing projects to refurbish buildings at 5 and 4 West Main streets, he’s leading a $12 million project that has brought six storefronts and 18 apartments to the Lancaster Village Center at 19 West Main St. with much more to come as part of a three-phased development.

Sixteen of the second- and third-floor apartments are already filled and each of the businesses will be opening soon. The storefronts will be occupied by West Main Jewelers, The Bathe Store, Gabriel's Bakery, Lancaster Coffee Company, 716 Athletics Sports Apparel and Symposium Wine Bar.

“It was a tough one and a big opportunity,” said the local developer who owns Glassco Management. “People have been waiting for that type of development and growth for 25 years.”

But this project is just a piece of the revitalization efforts going on in the Village of Lancaster, strengthened over the past decade by a concerted effort to fill many of the once-vacant storefronts and make facade improvements on Central Avenue and West Main Street, the main corridor of the business district.

“There’s going to be this amazing foot traffic in the village,” said Tom Snider, who along with his wife, Michelle, both lifelong Lancaster residents, plan to open The Bathe Store at 19 West Main St. on June 13. “It’s a complete transformation of the village to this live, work and play that everybody is doing now. We wanted to be there.”

Lancaster Village Mayor Lynne Ruda first ran for government office about five years ago and for the past several years has served as the director of economic development for the village for one main reason – to see the central business district reach its full potential.

“The best part of all of this has been meeting these excited new business owners and people moving into the village,” said Ruda, who was elected mayor earlier this year. “We’re growing and developing.”

While Sweeney and village officials are not trying to replicate other successful villages in Western New York, it’s difficult not to draw comparisons to the vibrance of East Aurora, Hamburg, Lewiston and Williamsville.

“I think this is critical, but it is only one of the pieces to the puzzle,” Sweeney said. “It further complements the business district and is really going to make all the difference to get folks down here and support the community.”

Ruda, too, used to travel through the village, see empty storefronts and the 4½ acres of unused land on West Main Street and wonder what could be done. A 35-year-old music teacher at Lancaster High School, Ruda said locals from her generation have never known anything different from their village.

“This has brought a tremendous amount of new businesses and tenants, and that’s something we haven’t seen in a really long time,” she said.

Over the past decade, the village has spent millions of dollars, pursued a variety of grants and used funds from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative to demolish in 2011 the building that once cut off access to West Main Street – erected during an urban renewal initiative in 1970.

The village also provided funding to renovate building facades and improve streetscapes – helping to create walkability and bike paths up Central Avenue, and improve infrastructure in anticipation of growth. The village received a $2.5 million grant from Empire State Development for the makeover and opening of the once dead-ended West Main Street.

The Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shoppe on the corner of Central Avenue and West Main Street, for example, was one of the buildings that used funds from the state’s Main Street grant program, which provides matching money for facade improvements. Also, in less than a decade, there have been at least a dozen new business openings in the central business district.

Plans for the Lancaster Village Center call for two more buildings, 31 additional apartments, a restaurant and ice cream shop, additional retail and a park along Cayuga Creek on that once vacant 4½-acre parcel.

Sweeney partnered with Bank of Buffalo and the two worked together during the pandemic to keep the project going and on time. He also worked with Paul Leone and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency as costs of materials rose.

“It takes a visionary like Tom to take the first step,” said Michael Noah, president of Bank on Buffalo. “The small businesses here, coupled with retail and housing, it sets up the village for the next phase, which he’s looking to do. The first step is always the toughest part. ... You’re going to see things start to really take off in Lancaster very quickly.”

Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro, a business owner himself, said this project is proof of the village’s revitalization.

“Things are really happening here,” said Todaro.

The first building to open in the center is 27,000 square feet. Each of the next two phases – one per year, valued at $4 million each – will be about the same square footage. Sweeney bought the property from the Lancaster Community Development Corporation for $925,000 in 2018.

Snider, who first opened The Bathe Store in Depew in 2019, said he met Sweeney shortly after that and after hearing his plans for West Main Street, knew right away that is where he wanted his shop to wind up.

“We’ve always wanted to be in that area but there was no way for it to happen before but this thing going up is just amazing,” he said. “To be able to be in on the ground level of it is a thrilling opportunity.”

