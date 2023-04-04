It will be costly if another bidder tries to top the $12.7 billion that Extra Space Storage has agreed to pay to acquire Amherst self-storage operator Life Storage.

The merger deal between the two companies requires Life Storage to pay a breakup fee of as much as $371 million to Extra Space if it backs out of the agreement that was announced Monday to create the nation's largest self-storage company.

If Extra Space terminates the deal, it will owe Life Storage a $761 million breakup fee, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

And in either instance, the company that breaks the deal could have to pay another $20 million to cover the spurned firm's expenses related to the transaction, the filing said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Breakup fees are standard components of merger deals, designed to make it costly for another company to step in and make a higher bid.

The merger announcement on Monday said that Extra Space CEO Joe Margolis will remain as the top executive of the combined company. It did not say what role, if any, Life Storage CEO Joseph Saffire will have with the merged company.

If Saffire were to leave within two years after the merger, it would trigger a severance package that would pay him 2.5 times his current annual salary of $775,000, plus accelerate the vesting of stock-based compensation he has received and guarantee a bonus payment, according to regulatory filings. He also is eligible to receive his current health insurance coverage for up to 2½ years following his departure.

The exact amount of that potential severance package will depend on Saffire's current compensation, which has not been disclosed. But a regulatory filing last spring indicated that, had Life Storage been acquired at the end of 2021, Saffire's severance package would have been worth more than $10.1 million.

Other top Life Storage executives also are eligible for enhanced severance payments if they leave the company within two years following an acquisition.