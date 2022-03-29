With fewer workers, unemployment is low for February

The region's labor force shrunk slightly during February, with about 500 workers either giving up their jobs or ending their job hunt. The drop was smaller than the normal February decline of about 3,000 workers, but it came from a much lower level than usual.

The region is down about 24,000 workers since the pandemic began, as older workers retired, others decided to stay home because of health or child care concerns. Some stayed on the sidelines because they have heightened wage expectations that employers have not been willing to meet.

Local economists have been watching for signs that the local labor force is growing faster because more people looking for work will make it easier for businesses to fill open positions and accelerate the region's lagging jobs recovery.

So far, that's not happening. In fact, the local labor pool is slightly smaller than it was a year ago – a sign that sidelined workers have not been convinced to resume their job hunt in recent months, despite plentiful job openings.

The Labor Department estimates that there currently are slightly more job openings across the state than there are unemployed workers to fill them.