With fewer workers, unemployment is low for February

The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7% in February as hiring stagnated across the region.
The increase in unemployment was modest, with the jobless rate rising from 4.4% in January, the State Labor Department reported Tuesday. A year ago, the unemployment rate was 7.6%.
But the rise in joblessness was in line with seasonal patterns, since unemployment typically inches higher from January to February. The unemployment data is not adjusted to even out seasonal patterns.
"Traditionally, January and February are always awful months for hiring," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.
The unemployment report shows that the local labor market remains tight – with fewer workers in the labor pool than before the pandemic. The jobless rate was the lowest for any February in at least 32 years, although that was entirely due to the region's depleted labor force rather than robust hiring.
Employers frequently cite the difficulty in finding workers as a main reason for the sluggish hiring that has left the region's recovery from the Covid recession lagging far behind the nationwide rebound.
While the nation has regained nearly all of the jobs that were lost during the Covid lockdown, the Buffalo Niagara region still has about 35,000 fewer jobs – a gap that is equal to about 6% of its pre-pandemic job count.
The region's labor force shrunk slightly during February, with about 500 workers either giving up their jobs or ending their job hunt. The drop was smaller than the normal February decline of about 3,000 workers, but it came from a much lower level than usual.
The region is down about 24,000 workers since the pandemic began, as older workers retired, others decided to stay home because of health or child care concerns. Some stayed on the sidelines because they have heightened wage expectations that employers have not been willing to meet.
Local economists have been watching for signs that the local labor force is growing faster because more people looking for work will make it easier for businesses to fill open positions and accelerate the region's lagging jobs recovery.
So far, that's not happening. In fact, the local labor pool is slightly smaller than it was a year ago – a sign that sidelined workers have not been convinced to resume their job hunt in recent months, despite plentiful job openings.
The Labor Department estimates that there currently are slightly more job openings across the state than there are unemployed workers to fill them.
The tight labor market also is reflected in the steady growth in the number of people holding jobs, which has increased by almost 3% over the past year and now is down about 18,000 from pre-pandemic levels.
With wages rising, especially in lower-paying positions, economists believe workers who previously needed two or three part-time jobs to make ends meet now are able to get by with one or two, furthering the labor shortage at the low end.
Over the past year, the number of people who were looking for a job but couldn't find one has plunged by almost 40% to just under 25,000 people – its lowest level since at least 1990.