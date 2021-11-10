With contracts ratified, most services at Mercy Hospital to resume Wednesday

About 2,000 union workers at Mercy Hospital will begin returning to work Wednesday, getting back inside the South Buffalo facility for the first time since they walked off the job at 6 a.m. Oct. 1.
"Our job right now is to get everybody back into work that wants to return to work," Maureen Kryszak, a registered nurse at Mercy and a union executive board and bargaining team member, said at a Tuesday news conference outside the hospital.
On Tuesday, the Communications Workers of America and Catholic Health System were busy notifying employees and getting them ready to return, a day after 2,500 nurses, service, technical and clerical workers at Mercy Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters of Charity, St. Joseph Campus, ratified six four-year contract agreements by a wide margin: 94% voted "yes."
After a long strike at Mercy Hospital, how do Catholic Health and union workers repair the relationship?
From the time the strike started Oct. 1 to when it was suspended last week, Catholic Health and the union both landed punches, often thrown in very public fashion. That talk has stopped, but trust is difficult to regain.
Most services at Mercy that had been scaled back during the strike will resume Wednesday, including emergency services; labor and delivery services; and cardiac and stroke services.
Support Local Journalism
Off-site primary care and outpatient services will resume at the Mercy Diagnostic & Treatment Center in West Seneca, Mercy Diagnostic Center in East Aurora, Mercy Comprehensive Care Center in Buffalo and Women’s Health Center in Buffalo.
In addition, emergent and urgent surgical cases will continue to be performed as needed, while inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries are expected to resume soon, Catholic Health said.
Emergency services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park, however, temporarily closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday "as the hospital concentrates its resources on resuming full EMS transport services at its main Emergency Department" on Abbott Road.
Cardiac rehabilitation services also will be temporarily suspended at the MACC. Catholic Health said reopening dates for the MACC's emergency department and cardiac services will be forthcoming.
All other services at the MACC will remain open.
At Mercy, while the reopening is happening quickly, Kryszak noted that some floors will likely remain closed in the near term until the hospital gets more patients into the facility who need to be kept overnight.
“The hospital's plan for reopening is fairly aggressive," CWA Area Director Debora Hayes said Tuesday. "And we're hoping that the ratios and all of the new language that we negotiated will be kept in mind while they are opening the doors, especially once the ER opens. Then, you know, it just kind of takes on a life of its own, but we'll see what happens there.”
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.