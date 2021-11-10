With contracts ratified, most services at Mercy Hospital to resume Wednesday

Emergency services at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center in Orchard Park, however, temporarily closed at 3 p.m. Tuesday "as the hospital concentrates its resources on resuming full EMS transport services at its main Emergency Department" on Abbott Road.

Cardiac rehabilitation services also will be temporarily suspended at the MACC. Catholic Health said reopening dates for the MACC's emergency department and cardiac services will be forthcoming.

All other services at the MACC will remain open.

At Mercy, while the reopening is happening quickly, Kryszak noted that some floors will likely remain closed in the near term until the hospital gets more patients into the facility who need to be kept overnight.

“The hospital's plan for reopening is fairly aggressive," CWA Area Director Debora Hayes said Tuesday. "And we're hoping that the ratios and all of the new language that we negotiated will be kept in mind while they are opening the doors, especially once the ER opens. Then, you know, it just kind of takes on a life of its own, but we'll see what happens there.”

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

