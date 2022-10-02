In the parking lots at The Boulevard shopping center last weekend, a handful of cars in every row had Ontario license plates.

In the stores, Canadian accents could be heard in the aisles.

And at the registers, Canadian shoppers were helping prop up Erie County's economy – and its tax base – with every purchase.

For Buffalo Niagara retailers, it has been a long time coming. Covid and the restrictions that came out of it kept cross-border shoppers away in some form or another for most of the last 2½ years.

As the pandemic stabilizes and travel restrictions ease, Canadians have begun returning to the region to shop, dine, entertain themselves and stay overnight. And retailers are hoping their numbers will increase as the Canadian government shrugs off the last of its Covid-era border-crossing rules.

"We saw very little volume from Canadian customers over the past 2½ years," said Mike Patti, Tops regional vice president. "Over the past three to four months we have picked up some volume mostly in the Niagara County stores or stores closer to the border, especially as we saw restrictions loosen."

That clears the way for a more full economic recovery in the region. Canadian spending is a crucial part of the Western New York economy, which has been sorely missed. In 2019, Canadians spent $59.1 million in Niagara County alone, according to a Visa Vue study that tracked Visa card spending.

But challenges remain.

The exchange rate is unfavorable for Canadians crossing into the United States to shop, inflation has left prices high and discretionary budgets strained, and a recession looms.

Canadians have also had time to build new habits, sticking closer to home and shopping at their own outlet mall, which offers some of the brands and selection that were once only available at reduced prices in the States.

Despite the challenges, the pull of cross-border shopping is still strong for many.

Emily Tremblay of Kitchener had her cart filled with makeup, household goods and a pumpkin-scented candle at Target in Amherst last week. She was headed to Trader Joe's next to pick up some groceries.

Tremblay said it was "torture" when the bridge was closed for Covid, and she has been making trips to the States to shop ever since it reopened.

"We have some of the stores that you have, but they're not the same," she said. "We don't get the same stuff and your prices are still better."

The bridge closed in March and stayed closed for 17 months, reopening in August 2021. It kept consumers on both side of the border trapped and unable to visit stores, businesses and people just minutes from their homes – a country away that had always been like their own backyard.

In the year the border has been reopened, traffic has roughly doubled, according to numbers from the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority. In August, there were 376,195 border crossings at the Peace Bridge, the region's busiest gateway between Canada and Western New York. But that's down 37% from pre-pandemic levels, which saw 597,528 crossings in August of 2019, so there's still a long way to go to fully recover.

Officials and businesses hope newly eliminated border-crossing requirements will help boost those numbers.

"ArriveCan being eliminated is big but in my opinion the random testing and vaccination requirements were an extreme deterrent for quick trips across the border," said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. "We will see a rebound for shopping, sporting events now that the uncertainty and restrictions are gone."

But the rebound won't be immediate and will take some coaxing along, she said.

"We’ve disrupted the habits on both sides, so we will need to actively message we are open for business and welcome Canadians back," she said.

Tops Markets has done just that.

"While they are not our primary customers, they certainly are a helpful segment of our shopper base," said Patti, the regional vice president.

The Amherst-based grocer has been working hard to get them back. It has been advertising heavily in Ontario in places such as Niagara Falls, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Fort Erie and as far north as St. Catharines. It targeted key holidays such as Canada Day, Provincial Day and Canadian Labor Day.

"We have done additional advertising as we saw restrictions loosen," Patti said. "As we look ahead, we’ll be advertising more at store level with in-store signage and A-frames."

Despite outside challenges, Canadians will continue returning to the United States for items it just can't get in Canada. Things like Rolling Rock Beer, Dinty Moore Stew, Morton Table Salt, Froot Loops cereal, and Ragu pasta sauce.

"Some will even call ahead to the store to make sure we have the items in stock," Patti said.

Commodities are also much less expensive here than north of the border, so it's convenient for Canadians to cross the bridge and stock up. Things like beer, poultry and butter are a bargain and, while they're here, Canadians fill their gas tanks. Gas can be as much as $1.50 per gallon cheaper here than in Ontario. Those savings make the trip even more enticing during times of inflation and economic downturn.

Going into the holiday season, factors such as the exchange rate will have a big impact. The Canadian dollar currently is worth about 73 cents – about 2 cents less than before the pandemic.

"The holiday season question is a big unknown," said Gallagher at the Partnership. "The U.S. dollar is stronger than the Canadian dollar right now – which works against the retail recovery. The stronger dollar, on either side, drives who goes where."

Indeed, when it comes to Canadian shopping, this holiday season will be one to watch.

"The holidays will provide a good indicator to monitor the rest of 2022 and into the new year," said Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.