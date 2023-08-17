The Buffalo Niagara region showed a modest increase in jobs in July from a year ago.

And a sector hit hard by the pandemic reached a milestone of sorts.

The region’s job count increased by 14,300 from July 2022, according to the state Department of Labor. That was up 2.7%, the third-best percentage gain reported by a metro area in the state, after New York City and Ithaca.

The gain was also higher than the statewide 1.5% increase and the 2.1% national increase.

The region’s job gains came in part from the leisure and hospitality sector. That sector suffered huge job losses when the pandemic hit and has been struggling to recover.

The region’s leisure and hospitality job count rose 12% from a year ago, and its job count of 62,400 surpassed the total of 62,000 for July 2019. It wasn’t much of a gain, but that was significant because it marks the first time since the pandemic struck that the job count for that sector was higher than the same month four years earlier.

“I think that is noteworthy,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius University economist. As a point of comparison, the sector’s figure for July 2020 was a dismal 41,100.

Timothy Glass, the state Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo, said the gains in leisure and hospitality jobs are meaningful, given that sector’s importance to the region’s economy. That’s especially true in some of the region’s smaller counties, which rely heavily on tourism, he said.

“This is very big and very good for these areas,” Glass said.

Some other takeaways from the region’s employment figures for July:

Manufacturing jobs were up 3% from a year ago.

“Manufacturing is holding its own, which is generally a good sign of the economy as a whole,” Golebiewski said. “There is demand there that is driving the production of goods.”

That, in turn, reflects consumers continuing to spend, despite a series of interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve, she said.

Construction jobs were down 2.3% from a year ago, a difference of about 600 jobs. That’s also down about 4% from July 2019.

The new Bills stadium project could boost the figures for construction jobs in future months, but that will depend on how many of those workers are from local companies counted in the job survey.

Health care and social assistance jobs were up 2.6% from last year, but the total was still down 6% from July 2019.

A lack of available workers continues to dampen the region’s overall job growth, Golebiewski said.

“A lot of the slowness in the job growth is a result of tightness in the labor market,” she said. “We don’t have people to take those jobs.”