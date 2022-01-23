With big investment on the way, GM's Lockport plant carves out niche in the automaker's future

"I know many of you out there are second- and third-generation workers at this plant," said Ken Johnson, speaking to the workforce on Friday. "And that's really a testament to the impact that this operation has had on the Lockport community."

Schumer said the economic impact of the new jobs will go beyond those collecting the paychecks.

"When money from good-paying jobs flows into Western New York, it not only helps the families who get that money, it helps all the places they spend that money: the stores, the restaurants and the shops and everything else," he said. "So it's a big shot in the arm for our whole economy."

DeLucas said the new investment will have a "huge impact out in the community.

"Money is brought in here, it's going to be spent out in the community," DeLucas said. "And there's better-paying jobs for the community, with a livable wage."

GM's project will revive dormant Building 9 at the vast complex. GM stopped using that building for production in 2006 and has used it for storage since then.