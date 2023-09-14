The United Auto Workers plans to go on strike at selected Detroit Three manufacturing plants at the start of Friday if new deals aren't reached by the end of Thursday.

But even if there is a strike, it's not clear whether the walkout will involve workers at any of the automakers' plants in the Buffalo Niagara region.

That's because the UAW isn't planning a blanket strike at any of the automakers. Instead, it's strategy is to stage selective strikes at targeted plants.

UAW President Shawn Fain will disclose at 10 p.m. Thursday which plants where the UAW will go on strike, in the absence of tentative deals with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler.

GM has an engine plant in the Town of Tonawanda and a components plant in Lockport. Ford has a stamped parts plant in Hamburg. The UAW represents about 3,000 workers across the three facilities.

The union said its strategy – called a "Stand Up" strike – will keep the automakers guessing and add pressure to negotiations.

"Instead of striking all plants all at once, select locals will be called on to 'Stand Up' and walk out on strike," the UAW said. "As time goes on, more locals may be called on to 'Stand Up' and join the strike. This gives us maximum leverage and maximum flexibility in our fight to win a fair contract at each of the Big Three automakers."

"We're going to hit where we need to hit," Fain said in an online presentation Wednesday. "And when we need to hit, we're going to hit to move mountains."

Unionized workers at plants not selected to be part of a strike would continue working under the terms of what would become expired agreements on Friday, the UAW said.

Nonstriking locals "will be ready to walk out at a moment’s notice, pending direction from national leadership," the union said.

The UAW said the option of going on strike against every facility of a Detroit Three automaker where a tentative agreement is not reached "is still on the table." Striking only certain plants gives its negotiators "maximum flexibility," and the ability to escalate to a "national, all-out" work stoppage if necessary, the UAW said.

Industry observers say striking selected plants, rather than all of them at once, also helps the UAW preserve its $825 million strike fund. The UAW will pay striking workers $500 a week, with those payments becoming available on the eighth day of a walkout. The fund would also cover certain benefits, such as medical and prescription drugs. The UAW has about 146,000 members at the Detroit Three automakers.

It also limits the economic hardship on a significant number of UAW members, who will be able to continue working – and collecting their regular paychecks – as the targeted walkouts at other facilities continue.

Negotiations continued Thursday. The union is demanding a 36% boost in pay, and the Detroit Three automakers have countered with offers that are roughly half of that increase.

“It’s hard to negotiate a contract when there’s no one to negotiate with,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday night, wondering out loud whether Fain was too busy planning strikes or events aimed at getting publicity.

Farley said if the union strikes his company, it's not Ford's fault because it has made four offers and hasn’t gotten a “genuine counteroffer.”

GM executives in a message to its manufacturing workers on Wednesday said the company continued to "bargain directly and in good faith and have presented strong additional offers to the UAW."

GM said its offer included "historic guaranteed annual wage increases, investments in our U.S. manufacturing plants to provide opportunities for all, and shortening the time for in-progression employees to reach maximum wages."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.