With $4.5 million on the way, Lancaster has lots of ideas for building up its downtown

DUNKIRK - To hear Lancaster Mayor Lynne Ruda tell it, there's no shortage of ideas about how to use the $4.5 million in downtown redevelopment funds the village is receiving from the state.

The village is considering projects such as a hub for non-automotive transportation, extending the Central Avenue streetscape northward and improvements to buildings including the Lancaster Opera House and a vacant Masonic Temple.

A committee composed of state and local representatives will evaluate all the ideas and determine how the $4.5 million will be used, Ruda said.

"We needed to put projects forth for the proposal, so we have a good idea already," she said. "But we're open to ideas for other projects that might come forth, now that we have funding."

Lancaster and the Village of Wellsville were among the first-ever recipients of funding awards under the state's New York Forward program, which aims to support smaller and rural communities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the awards on Monday, when she also disclosed the city of Dunkirk will receive a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.

Ruda said the $4.5 million in state funding will build on other recent improvements in the village.

"We have put a tremendous amount of investment into the Village of Lancaster downtown core," she said. "The West Main Street extension project was a catalyst for development that we hadn't seen in decades," such as new retail and housing.

Other recent improvements include roundabouts and a new park, she said.

"We've shown New York state that we are willing to do the work, that we're capable of completing viable projects and that we're able to find other funding sources to help support it," Ruda said.

Plans call for using the $4.5 million to kick start to the projects, and identify other funding sources to help bring them to completion, she said.

A series of fires in the 1960s devastated many buildings in Lancaster's central core, and the business district remained stagnant for years, Ruda added.

"Growing up in the community, my memories are of vacant storefronts, empty streets, empty parking lots," she said. "I remember looking through the chain link fence thinking, 'We deserve so much more than this, we have so much potential,' but we couldn't see the path forward."

The New York Forward award recognizes the different needs that smaller communities have, Ruda said.

"This funding is going to provide us with the opportunity to be a beacon for the rest of New York state, to show how a community that has fallen on hard times can uplift themselves," she said. "We'll show them the path, and we'll show that it's possible."

Hochul said the funding awards put a spotlight on revitalizing the state's smaller cities and communities.

"Every community, regardless of size, regardless of population, matters to me," she said.

Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler said the Allegany County village, with a population of 4,500, endured difficult economic times in the last five years.

"Our largest employer left town," Shayler said. "Our largest retailer left town. And that left behind what created a cloud of unknown, uncertainty, fear in some cases. There was more than one person who asked me if my job was going to be to turn the lights out."

Wellsville responded to the adversity by creating the Wellsville Development Corp. and launching other economic development efforts, he said. And now there are signs of recovery.

A Texas-based manufacturer will fill part of the former Dresser Rand facility, and the retailer Runnings will revitalize a former Kmart.

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas said his city is "ready to take that giant step to become a destination here in Western New York," aiming to draw visitors from Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Dunkirk is contemplating projects including an indoor water park, improvements to the marina and a downtown presence for Jamestown Community College.