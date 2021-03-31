Wilson Foundation provides $3M to BUDC to advance Centennial Park construction

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has awarded a second major grant to the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. to support the conversion of the former LaSalle Park on the West Side into Centennial Park.
The $3.06 million three-year grant will be used for consulting services, to support long-range planning, project and funding management, and construction coordination for improvements to the park.
The grant includes $1.44 million for preparation of construction documents and cost-estimating services; $450,000 for construction oversight; $450,000 for special inspections, skills and testing; $350,000 for city Parks and Recreation staff, $300,000 for BUDC staff; and $75,000 for grant administration.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
