Wilson Foundation provides $3M to BUDC to advance Centennial Park construction
Centennial Park

Ralph Wilson Jr. Centennial Park as of April 27, 2020.

 John Hickey/News file photo

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation has awarded a second major grant to the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. to support the conversion of the former LaSalle Park on the West Side into Centennial Park.

The $3.06 million three-year grant will be used for consulting services, to support long-range planning, project and funding management, and construction coordination for improvements to the park.

The #BNdrone takes you on a flight along the shoreline of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, Buffalo's premier waterfront park.

The park is slated for a massive makeover, funded in part by a donation from the estate of the late Buffalo Bills founder.

The Army Corps of Engineers has begun a seawall restoration of more than 1,300 feet of seawall, which has deteriorated over time due to Lake Erie ice and wave action.

The grant includes $1.44 million for preparation of construction documents and cost-estimating services; $450,000 for construction oversight; $450,000 for special inspections, skills and testing; $350,000 for city Parks and Recreation staff, $300,000 for BUDC staff; and $75,000 for grant administration.

