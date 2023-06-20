The Village Co-op Market of Williamsville is one step closer to opening its doors.

The cooperative grocery store has signed a lease with Benderson Development on a 10,000-square-foot former BAC for Women at 480 Evans St. in Williamsville, next to Rite Aid.

Construction has begun on the facade, and the building will be renovated inside and out.

The co-op is targeting a fall 2024 opening.

Benderson Development had been trying to coax the co-op into operating the former Orchard Fresh grocery store in Orchard Park, which the group ultimately declined, according to its board. Ultimately, Benderson donated all of the equipment left behind by Orchard Fresh to the co-op.

"They've offered all that equipment to us to be able to use for free," said Jim Walfrand, the co-op's board president. "That is huge."

The group has grown to 786 member owners, each of whom paid a $150 lifetime fee for membership.

"I think many people were waiting to see the actual location and now that they see it, they'll come sign up," Walfrand said.

Members must live in New York but are not required to live in the Village of Williamsville. Once the store opens, it will be open to members and nonmembers alike.

Eileen Toree was one of 15 founding members when the co-op was incorporated in 2017.

"It was just all local residents who got together over a table of wine and cheese," she said.

She said knowing where her food comes from was a motivating factor, as well as having somewhere small and local to shop for food.

Though the campaign to start the co-op stagnated when the Covid pandemic hit, it has come a long way since those initial talks.

"We're halfway there, we've got the other half to go," Walfrand said.