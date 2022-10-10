Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year?

Winter is coming and snow will be falling on Western New York before you know it. It takes a lot of manpower to keep the roads clear of snow and ice. Are our local highway departments staffed and prepared for the challenge amid a widespread worker shortage?

The State Department of Transportation says it will be ready, but it has a high number of job openings and is taking the unusual step of taking out billboards to draw attention to the open positions and lure workers.

The department is advertising 649 positions in the state – 93 of them are permanent and seasonal positions in Western New York.

The agency says there's no cause for concern.

"The number may be a bit higher than the past, but the openings include more than just plow drivers," said Susan Surdej, a spokesperson for the department.

Open positions include those for the highway maintenance group and fleet administration group, such as supervisors, mechanics and clerical workers.

"We are fully prepared to handle the upcoming winter season, but every fall we make one last push to help round out our ranks," Surdej said.

The annual call for snowplow operators comes against the backdrop of the great resignation and a tight labor market caused by a shortage of workers. Garages are competing for workers with commercial companies, as well as their own municipalities, most of which face a drastic shortage of school bus drivers.

Niagara County's public works department is short-staffed and trying several strategies to get prepared for winter.

"We have a number of vacancies. We're working to accommodate within what we have to work with," said Garret Meal, commissioner of public works.

The department made changes to the worker contract to increase pay to $20.22 per hour, in hopes that will attract more applicants.

Workers stay on staff year-round and do road construction in the summer. But the department is now hoping to get approval to hire a handful of part-time workers to help fill in gaps on the snow crew.

Though it's not in place yet, the county is working to put together a program where it can train its own workers for open positions, such as driver positions that require special licensing.

The county is also working on its communication systems and logistics to keep a better handle on the snow when it falls.

"Just making sure that we have enough drivers on call at all times and available if a storm event comes in, and making sure that we do it in an orderly fashion so that we're not taxing the drivers," Meal said.

Making sure snow shifts are covered will likely result in overtime, he said.

The City of Buffalo says it's in good shape.

"The city doesn't have staffing issues at this time," said Henry Jackson, the deputy commissioner of streets and sanitation.

The Queen City has been able to remain staffed and has no gaps to fill.

In most municipalities, workers who take care of snow removal have other roles to fill during other seasons.

"Our driver hiring is continuous 365 days a year," he said. "We have the need all year-round."

Amherst says it's ready for the season, too, and plenty of workers have their commercial driver's licenses, allowing them to operate snowplows.

"I am pleased to say that the Amherst Highway Department has a full complement of CDL drivers this year," said Patrick Lucey, the town's highway superintendent. "We have been aggressively training our workers and hired some employees that already were CDL drivers."

The town will stay ready to fill any openings that might occur, Lucey said.

"We still have a need to keep training people since we always have retirements every year," he said.

Western New York has been hit by a wave of retirements as baby boomers age out of the workforce, and retirements will continue to happen. At the same time, some of the factors that used to keep workers holding on longer, or taking on seasonal jobs after retirement, have been obscured by poor working conditions, understaffing and seniors' susceptibility to Covid, which is keeping many of them home. Many retirees – roughly 30%, according to a Goldman Sachs survey – had retired early.

Plow operators and snow removal crew can work 12-hour days, including holidays and weekends, depending on the weather. They might work seven days per week and are often on call.