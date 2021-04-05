Will the Restaurant Revitalization Fund make a difference in Western New York?

For restaurants ravaged by the pandemic, help is on the way.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside $28.6 billion for restaurants – the single largest earmark in the stimulus bill. Starting this month, restaurateurs will be able to apply for up to $10 million in grants to offset some of the losses caused by Covid, its effects on the economy and government shutdowns.

Restaurateurs agree, any money is a good thing. But some wonder: Is it too little too late? Many bars and restaurants waiting for aid went out of business before they received it.

Across the Buffalo Niagara region, about 1 of every 4 jobs that existed at bars, restaurants and other eating and drinking places before the pandemic still haven't come back. About half of the jobs that disappeared last April when the lockdowns took effect have come back, according to the state Labor Department.

The federal Paycheck Protection Program gave some restaurants some help last summer. But the $349 billion first round ran out in 13 days – before many business owners were allowed to apply. It was followed by a $320 billion second round of funding, which closed without exhausting all of its funding.