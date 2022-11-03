 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Will struggling Buffalo biopharma firm Athenex be delisted from the Nasdaq? Not yet

  Updated
FIN ATHENEX GEE (copy)

Samples in a laboratory at Athenex's facility in Newstead. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. has gained a little more time to remain listed on the Nasdaq.

The company on Thursday announced that a Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted its request for continued listing, as long as Athenex satisfies the minimum $1 bid price requirement by March 14. To hit that mandate, Athenex's stock must close at or above $1 per share for at least 10 consecutive business days by March 14.

There's a long way to go: The company's share price was floating around 20 cents as of 11 a.m. Thursday and has been trading below $1 for much of this year, with the exception of a brief period in August when the price jumped on a report that two companies were interested in buying Athenex. 

The company first received a letter from the Nasdaq in March, warning that, based on its stock's closing price in the prior 30 days, it could eventually be delisted if it did not regain compliance.

That was around the same time that Athenex announced an aggressive turnaround plan, proposing to slash its expenses by 50%, shift its research focus to cell therapy and sell off noncore assets.

Also on Thursday, Athenex provided an update on its business operations and disclosed its third-quarter financial results. Among the highlights:

• The company recorded third-quarter revenue of $33.5 million, up from $31.4 million in the same quarter a year ago. 

• Athenex reported a third-quarter net loss of $19.7 million, an improvement from a net loss of $36.1 million in the year-earlier period.

• Athenex had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $41.4 million as of Sept. 30, which was up from $37.1 million as of June 30. Through its cost-savings programs and selling of noncore assets, Athenex expects to extend its cash runway into 2023.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

