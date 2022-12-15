Will Children's Hospital gain safety net designation? Without it, 'access to care is in jeopardy,' official says

The John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo is waiting on a very important signature in Albany.

Among the piles of bills on Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk: Legislation that passed the Senate and Assembly in May that would add certain children's hospitals in the state within the definition of enhanced safety net hospitals.

For Children's Hospital, such a designation would safeguard against Medicaid cuts and open the door to additional funding for a facility that, in a good year, is only marginally profitable.

Hochul signing the legislation, Kaleida Health officials say, is key to the future financial viability of Children's Hospital as it rebounds from the stresses of Covid-19 and the recent respiratory illness surge and as it prepares for how health care will shift moving forward.

"Without us, children literally will go without care," said Dr. Stephen J. Turkovich, chief medical officer and the incoming president of Oishei Children's Hospital. "I think that's one of the real significant challenges. Because if we don't get this legislation signed and create a more financially sustainable model, that access to care is in jeopardy."

At Children's Hospital, more than 60% of its patients have Medicaid, and that figure is more than 90% in some of its outpatient centers.

At Children's Hospital, more than 60% of its patients have Medicaid, and that figure is more than 90% in some of its outpatient centers.

It all means that a significant portion of revenue at Children's Hospital comes from the government. And, Turkovich said, a safety net designation would help shield the hospital from the financial volatility than can come from changes in Medicaid reimbursements from year to year.

"It's both the protection potentially from funding decreases, but also opening up avenues that we don't have access to right now for additional revenue to help us be sustainable," he said.

Kaleida hasn't heard anything to indicate Hochul won't sign the bill, Turkovich said. But the system is shifting its advocacy efforts into high gear, enlisting the help of its foundation, its contacts in Albany and its employees to ensure the bill finds its way to the top of the pile.

The bill was delivered to Hochul on Monday and she is "reviewing the legislation," Hochul spokesperson Avi Small said. Hochul has 10 days, not counting Sundays, to act on a bill once it's sent to her by the Legislature, Small added.

Help at a time of stress

It all comes at a time when the health care system is significantly stressed, struggling to bounce back from staffing challenges that worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic and now are leading to longer waiting times for patients in hospitals.

It's a lingering side effect that has statewide trade associations calling for policymakers to recognize the industry's financial constraints and make funding and policy changes to stabilize the health care system.

In fact, on Wednesday, a group of New York hospital associations released a survey that found 64% of hospitals reported a negative operating margin this year. Almost half of the hospitals reported that they had reduced or eliminated services to mitigate staffing challenges and to ensure the most critical services remained available.

"The help hospitals need is nowhere on the horizon," said Ken Schoetz, vice president of the Healthcare Association of Western and Central New York. "Inadequate reimbursement and soaring expenses are pushing hospitals to the brink, begging for emergency relief just to keep the doors open, make payroll and repeat the situation all over again in a few months. It's an incredibly stressful cycle for everyone involved and it's absolutely unsustainable."

It's why Children's Hospital is eager to see Hochul sign a bill designating it as a safety net facility.

If she does, it would be the latest win for Children's Hospital in Albany.

In late September, Kaleida landed $25 million in Vital Access Provider Program funding from the state around the same time it was working to settle difficult contract talks with workers' unions. That $25 million, Kaleida President and CEO Don Boyd previously said, was specifically for the Children's Hospital and wasn't used to reach a contract.

The fight to become a safety net hospital

The Children's Hospital has been pushing to be designated as an "enhanced safety net hospital" for several years.

This is as close as the effort has ever come.

As it is, the hospital comes agonizingly close to qualifying.

As defined in the state's public health law, the Children's Hospital qualifies for three of the four criteria: At least 50% of the patients it treats are covered by Medicaid or uninsured; at least 40% of inpatient discharges are covered by Medicaid; and no more than 25% of its patients are commercially uninsured.

But it misses on the fourth point: At least 3% of patients must be uninsured. Less than 1% of Oishei patients are uninsured, hospital President Allegra C. Jaros said earlier this year, adding that in New York, mothers and babies have health coverage.

"It's clear that our Children's Hospital in Western New York is truly a safety net hospital for our community's kids," said Jaros, who will soon depart Kaleida for a new job leading Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Jacksonville. "Getting that recognition is really important as we look to the future of kids' health care and maintaining these services for our kids for the next 125 years."

The bill – sponsored by State Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, both Buffalo Democrats – would add licensed children's hospitals that provide pediatric and neonatal services and have Medicaid discharges in excess of 50% of its total discharges as enhanced safety net hospitals.

"John R. Oishei Children's Hospital is a pillar of hope for families across Western New York, providing top-notch, patient-centered care to our region's pediatric population," Kennedy said in a statement Wednesday.

"It's imperative that we're not only safeguarding that care from cuts, but providing new sources of funding for the hospital as it navigates post-pandemic operating losses," he said.

"We cannot afford to move backwards," Kennedy said. "By adding freestanding children's hospitals in New York State to the definition of an enhanced safety net hospital, we'd be prioritizing both pediatric and maternal health and protecting the future of that world-class care."

In addition to Oishei, the bill also would benefit Blythedale Children's Hospital in Westchester County.

According to a list previously provided by Iroquois Healthcare Association, which represents more than 50 health systems across 32 upstate counties, there are 36 enhanced safety net hospitals across the state, including Erie County Medical Center and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

How it will help Oishei

Turkovich said the hospital's recent response to the respiratory surge is a good example of how Children's essentially acts as a safety net hospital.

For weeks, the hospital was running well above capacity – at some points, at 120% of capacity – as it scrambled to care for a record-breaking season of pediatric admissions from Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, and flu.

As of late last week, Turkovich was optimistic the RSV peak was behind the hospital, though he predicted more pediatric flu cases could be ahead.

At the same time, health care expenses keep rising, whether it's labor costs, the price of supplies or other inflationary pressures.

Children's Hospital may break even this year, but that's after back-to-back years of losses.

According to Kaleida-provided figures, Oishei had an operating loss in 2020 of $17.4 million, followed by a loss of $11.5 million last year. Pre-pandemic, Oishei would typically grind out an annual profit of 1% to 2%, or anywhere from $3 million to $8 million.

If signed, the legislation could help the Children's Hospital remain financially viable.

"It may sound like it's an exaggeration but at the end of the day, it's really true that access to care, both acute and chronic care, is in significant jeopardy if we can't develop a real sustainable model for children's health care," Turkovich said. "And this is an important piece of that."