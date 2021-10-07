Why you'll pay more to heat your home this winter – but still less than a decade ago

Wholesale price has more than doubled

The main reason for the higher heating bills is the rising demand globally for natural gas as the economy has recovered. Oil producers cut back on drilling during the pandemic, which reduced the amount of natural gas they produced, since most wells pump both oil and gas at the same time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The demand for liquefied natural gas produced in the U.S. also has jumped, especially in Europe, which is dealing with its own supply crunch. Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico this summer also disrupted production there.

As a result, the wholesale price of natural gas, which was $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet a year ago, had more than doubled to $5.53 on Thursday.

Utilities like National Fuel Gas uses sophisticated hedging strategies to smooth out some of the volatility in gas prices. That's helped mute some of the impact of the jump in commodity costs, Merkel said.

They also build up their natural gas supplies by pumping gas into underground caverns during the summer, when prices were somewhat lower than today, so it can be stored for use later.