Why the Bills can dominate the Buffalo market, but not the NFL

Dominating a small market is not enough

The Bills are one of the NFL’s best teams both on the field and on television. According to Sports Business Journal, the Bills’ local television ratings of 47.16 was No. 1 in the league during the 2021 season.

That’s largely attributable to the excitement generated by quarterback Josh Allen’s arm and the team’s first-place divisional finish. It’s also a byproduct of operating in a smaller media market. Buffalo, which is 53rd in Nielsen’s market rankings, is second smallest in the NFL, behind only Green Bay, which is 69th.

When you’re that small, it's easier to dominate your local market rankings. That point is borne out by this year’s Super Bowl teams. The Cincinnati Bengals had a 28.85 local household ranking in their market, which is 36th in the league. The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, had a 10.52 – a comparatively low number, but unsurprising considering that their city is second-largest in the country and has another NFL team, the Chargers.

Big ticket sales don’t equate to big revenue