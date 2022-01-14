Why small business owners are optimistic and other economic takeaways for 2022

"It's because the business community doesn't see these things as a threat to business," Glassman said. "They see them as things to figure out. It's not that they think these things are going to kill the economy. It's that they realize that if they can figure out and work around it, there's more business out there for them."

Many of the challenges small businesses face are happening because "business is good, the recovery is moving pretty aggressively," Glassman said. "They're not signs of things that are a danger to the economy. They're signs of a robust economy."

The JPMorgan survey was conducted in November, before the rise of the Omicron variant. But based on his recent conversations with businesses, Glassman believes the results wouldn't look much different if the survey were taken now.

"You're not really hearing anybody say, 'We're going to have to think about locking down the economy again,' " he said. "There's a lot more focus on testing and getting the rapid tests out and wearing masks and all that."

4. National economy. Overall, the economy has rebounded remarkably fast from the pandemic-driven shutdowns, Glassman said.