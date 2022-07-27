Why Schumer thinks Buffalo has a 'darn good chance' of getting regional tech hub

Sen. Charles Schumer says the Buffalo has a "darn good chance" of being chosen for one of up to 20 "tech hubs" that would be established around the country, from a pool of $10 billion in federal funds.

Plans for the tech hubs are part of the the CHIPS Act, legislation spearheaded by Schumer that passed the Senate on Wednesday by a 64-33 margin. The bill, which calls for investing $280 billion in science and technology over five years, appears to have good prospects for passing the House and it has support from the White House.

Here are five things to know about the legislation and what it would mean for Western New York:

Tech hub target: The Commerce Department plans to choose up to 20 cities to be "tech hubs," which would deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in federal investment. The exact amount allocated to each hub is expected to vary.

"Guess which city is one of the top contenders for a regional tech hub in the country?" Schumer said. "Buffalo, N.Y. Because of our high concentration of manufacturers, a strong labor presence and great research at UB, it's the perfect ecosystem to receive one of these designations."

Buffalo is among the hundreds of cities that entered the competition to secure a tech hub. The federal designation is unrelated to the Tech Hub that M&T Bank established inside Seneca One tower.

Using his clout. Schumer time and again vowed to use his political clout as majority leader to push for Buffalo to get a tech hub. He said he had spoken to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo repeatedly about a hub in Buffalo."

"I wrote these provisions, in fact, with Buffalo and upstate New York in mind," he said. "If we're putting all these tech dollars in, we don't want all of them to go to San Francisco or Seattle or Austin or New York City or Boston. We need them to go to smaller areas that have smaller cities but have great potential to be tech hubs if they're given a little push."

Job opportunities: If Buffalo is chosen for a tech hub, it would boost the manufacturing sector, Schumer said.

"This bill isn't just about creating cubicle-based computer jobs," he said. "Advanced manufacturing jobs are heavily reliant on innovative technologies, so we want to focus on advanced manufacturing in the Buffalo tech hub, where we have such a skilled workforce that is very familiar with all of this."

Schumer said he wants to see East Buffalo in particular benefit, by ramping up a trained workforce to support the industry.

Homemade chips. Another big provision of the bill – about $52 billion – would provide incentives to boost domestic production of semiconductor chips. Schumer hopes to convince a chip maker to build a plant near Batavia, at the Science Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, or STAMP.

Samsung identified STAMP as a contender for a $17 billion chip plant, but the company ultimately chose a site in Texas for the project. Schumer was undeterred by that outcome.

"There are seven or eight major companies, but I'm talking to all of them," he said, declining to identify them.

The Semiconductor Industry Association says the share of modern semiconductor manufacturing capacity located in the U.S. has decreased from 37% in 1990 to 12% today.

"We’re optimistic that the House will join the Senate in passing the CHIPS Act," said Dan Rosso, a spokesman for the Semiconductor Industry Association. "Investments in domestic chip manufacturing, design, and research have strong, bipartisan support in Congress and among American voters."

Counting the votes. Schumer predicted the CHIPS Act will have "no problem" passing the House.

"You have the overwhelming majority of Democrats and a large number of Republicans supporting it," he said.

President Joe Biden also has backed the legislation.