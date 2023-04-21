Kevin Tulip started working in retail at Irish clothing store Primark nearly 21 years ago, hopscotching to higher positions from store manager and director of sales to his current position as the president of its American operations.

He was at the Walden Galleria this week, opening the high-fashion, low-price retailer's first Western New York location.

Q: Why did you choose Buffalo?

A: Locations are incredibly important to us. We're looking for a diverse customer base. We're really looking for malls that have good footfall and the space available for us to go in.

Q: Why Walden Galleria?

A: As many locations that are on our list, this was was one of them quite early on. And of course we also know that we welcome some Canadian customers to this mall as well, which of course is an exciting proposition.

Q: Malls are struggling, but malls still work for you?

A: I think some malls are struggling. My experience in the United States so far is that there are some incredibly busy malls, where there's really good more management that we have a really good, broad range of retailers. That whole thing about malls dying, it feels very different in reality at the moment.

Q: How are customers in Buffalo different from customers in New York City or Europe?

A: For this market, we know that we're going to probably have a really strong kids customer base here. But I think we're quite unique in the mall, as well. We're quite unique in this area. And I've actually been surprised at how many people are already aware of us, either they've shopped with us in another Primark, either New York or in Massachusetts, or they've shopped with us in Europe.

Q: How is inflation affecting your business?

A: Customers are looking for absolute value and our business model is absolutely ideal to be growing in the United States. We have amazing fashion and we have really affordable prices for ladies, men's and for kids particularly.

I think we're perfectly placed to come in now and be that retailer that people can come in and spend with and come back and buy for the whole family.