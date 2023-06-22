BATAVIA – Dan Ireland has worked in health care in his native Batavia for 33 years.

He watched St. Jerome and Genesee Memorial hospitals battle for every patient – only to merge two decades ago to form United Memorial Medical Center. Then, in 2015, he led UMMC as it merged into the larger Rochester Regional Health.

The latest chapter in Batavia health care requires him on this sunny Friday in June to don a hard hat to tour an eye-catching construction site just off the Thruway, roughly halfway between Buffalo and Rochester.

Here, Rochester Regional is completing its Batavia Medical Campus – a four-story, 112,000-square-foot structure that will host medical experts in more than 20 specialty areas. At a cost of $44.5 million, it's one of the largest ongoing projects in Western New York health care.

"Health care is really seeing a good focus here," said Ireland, president of Rochester Regional's Finger Lakes Rural Hospitals, which includes UMMC and two other hospitals. "But why not here? We're in a good spot. We're right in the middle of the two big metropolitan areas, and there's a lot of patients who need care in this region."

Only a half-mile away, competitors at UR Medicine – the University of Rochester Medical Center's clinical enterprise – can see the construction of Rochester Regional's new building from the front lobby of its new Batavia campus, which opened in May 2022 as an outpatient clinic under Strong Memorial Hospital. UR Medicine has invested $9 million into the 21,455-square-foot campus so far and is currently expanding it to make room for imaging services.

Different priorities

It all makes for a health care building boom in Batavia. The investments have allowed the two Rochester health systems to tighten their grip on Genesee County – a geographic middle ground the Buffalo health systems haven't prioritized – and to lure more patients from surrounding counties such as Orleans and Wyoming.

The strategy behind these investments is a simple one copied across the country: A health system expands geographically and brings more specialists into local communities – at least a couple of days a week – so patients gain access to expert care closer to home.

And if patients need a more complicated procedure or surgery, they get referred to the resource-rich metro hospitals, which need the broad referral network and the patient volume to maintain margins and prominence in specialty services. Afterward, the patients return to their community and get follow-up care locally.

Today, Ireland said about 65% of local patients head to Rochester, rather than Buffalo, when it comes time for that complex procedure – a reversal from two decades ago when 65% went west.

That isn't likely to change with the opening of the Batavia Medical Campus around the third week of August and the growth of the UR Medicine clinic nearby. If anything, more care could stay in Batavia, with more specialists coming in and working alongside locally based primary care doctors.

"It's a great thing for our community," said Dr. Lily Snyder, a family medicine physician at the UR Medicine campus who has lived in Batavia since 1992. "Thirty years ago, everybody for any kind of specialty care had to leave the city, pretty much go to Buffalo or Rochester. So it's very nice to have resources come local. It's great for our patients."

Batavia becomes Rochester territory

In the years following the creation of Kaleida Health in 1998, the Batavia market was split between Rochester and Buffalo largely based on the insurance held by the patient, said Larry Zielinski, a health care administration expert at University at Buffalo.

That meant Excellus BlueCross BlueShield-insured patients often went to Rochester, while those with Independent Health or HealthNow (now Highmark) headed to Buffalo.

As Kaleida expanded hospital affiliations in outlying counties to solidify referrals to their specialists, Zielinski said the system saw more potential and less competition north and south of Buffalo. That focus eventually led to Upper Allegheny Health System – which has hospitals in Olean and Bradford, Pa. – as well as Kaleida's management agreement with Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk.

"Kaleida determined their attention was better focused north and south rather than east, where they would be competing with the Rochester hospitals for a smaller market," said Zielinski, noting Chautauqua County, at over 126,000 residents, has more than double the population of Genesee County.

Catholic Health, meanwhile, in the years following its formation in 1998, reached into outlying markets with a physician-services strategy through Catholic Medical Partners, Zielinski noted.

The second-largest Buffalo health system later gained ownership of Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston in 2015 and plans to open Lockport Memorial Hospital in September – both in Niagara County, home to more than 200,000 people.

Still, the 131-bed UMMC a decade ago did pursue the possibility of merging with Kaleida, Catholic Health or University of Rochester Medical Center's Strong Memorial Hospital before determining that Rochester Regional was the best fit.

Neither Kaleida nor Catholic Health would comment for this story.

'Hub and spoke'

Rochester Regional has a heavy focus on rural health care.

Aside from Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital, the health system includes its three Finger Lakes rural hospitals that Ireland oversees – UMMC, Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital – and has an affiliation with St. Lawrence Health System, which has three North Country hospitals.

Orleans Community Health, an independent health system that includes Medina Memorial Hospital, also affiliated with Rochester Regional in April 2018 for certain contracted services after a prior affiliation with Catholic Health ended.

Jennifer Eslinger, Rochester Regional's president of health care operations and chief operating officer, said a key part of the system's strategy is recognizing that rural community hospitals are struggling as standalones and need connectivity to major services and resources. Often, smaller hospitals don't have enough volume or population to financially sustain and support certain services on a full-time basis.

"We have to really think about the hub-and-spoke model – how can we put as much care as possible in those smaller communities, keep that care close to home, work that patient all the way up through their diagnostic phase," she said. And if a higher level of care is needed, only then would it shift to the larger hospitals in Rochester.

Having a baby in Wyoming County? Be prepared to drive to deliver Wyoming County Community Health System, which runs a 62-bed hospital in Warsaw, late Wednesday announced the planned suspension of its maternal/obstetrics program, effective June 1.

For UR Medicine, building its Batavia campus was partly motivated by the need to move a local primary care practice it acquired about five years ago into a newer, modern space. The new building also allowed UR Medicine to centralize specialty clinics and bring in additional services for its base of primary care patients in Batavia, which has grown from 3,000 to 4,600 patients over the last five years.

Vicky Hines, chief operating officer of the University of Rochester Medical Faculty Group, said UR wants to make sure patients get services close to home. But the system also knows that "what will feed our great specialists is making sure that they have referral patterns that are wide enough to make sure that we've got the volume," she added.

"Our strategy has been to really build that service delivery network in locations where it may be more rural, but if you build it in the center of a rural population, it's another destination for people to come to," Hines said.

'A touchpoint in Batavia'

Dr. Web Pilcher, a longtime neurosurgeon, has been seeing patients in Batavia for more than three decades. He's a big believer in developing relationships with local primary care doctors and community members.

He recalls one instance 15 years ago when a Bergen farmer came into his office on a Friday with cervical spinal cord compression that had become so bad he could hardly use his fingers.

He got the farmer in for an MRI immediately at UMMC, which showed just "how horrible his spinal cord compression was in the neck," Pilcher recalled. From there, the man got a ride with Pilcher's program administrator to Rochester and, later that night, Pilcher did the cervical decompression and fusion.

The man recovered his functions over the next few months and invited Pilcher out to his farm.

"There were so many experiences just like that, of patients who I honestly felt if you don't go out and see them in their home environment, they won't get the care," said Pilcher, chair of the neurosurgery department at University of Rochester Medical Center.

Pilcher, one of the driving forces behind UR's Batavia campus, is based in Rochester but is at the Batavia clinic one or two days a month.

In addition to several primary care doctors, the Batavia site also has other services, including oncology, urology, audiology and ear, nose and throat.

"The sophisticated services that exist in Rochester, whether it's RRH or URMC, now have a touchpoint in Batavia," Pilcher said.