Why Moog's John Scannell sees opportunity in electric construction vehicles
top story

Why Moog's John Scannell sees opportunity in electric construction vehicles

Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is based in Elma.

 Robert Kirkham/News file photo

Moog Inc. wants to get in on the push to make electric construction vehicles.

The Elma company is starting a construction business and has partnered with Doosan Bobcat to design and build an all-electric compact track loader.

John Scannell

John Scannell.

Here's why CEO John Scannell thinks the business is a good fit.

Q: What kind of opportunity do you see?

A: It's a complete shift. There's a disruption in the market. They're trying to shift from diesel and kind of simple hydraulics to all electrics. But on top of that, the all-electric provides the platform for future operator augmentation and then eventually automation and autonomy.

Q: How is that a fit for Moog?

A: We do two things that it turns out, not many people do. We have all of the component capabilities – hydraulics, electrics – we know how to do all of that. And we know the controls.

Even more important is we know how to integrate it into a system. You can't just buy a set of motors and a set of electronics and plug them together. That doesn't give you the systems integration capability.

We bring a unique set of capabilities to the table that the OEMs themselves don't have. And the typical suppliers of the components don't have.

That's why we think we can be successful.

Q: Will it be in Buffalo?

A: We've set it up at a smaller-sized facility. It's still a relatively small operation. It's primarily based in Buffalo using some of the talent engineering talent from around the globe.

Q: Do you think that you'll be able to compete on price? A lot of what Moog does is really sophisticated and more expensive, compared with a mass market product.

A: That is a very good question. In the early phases where you need that technology, we as a company are usually very successful.

As you get into manufacturing, it’s a race to the bottom on price. That's not typically how we compete.

We want to make sure that we play in an area where, with the value we bring, we can get a return on this. Part of it will be partnering with other players to make sure that you can deliver on the entire system.

