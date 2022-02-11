Why Moog's John Scannell sees opportunity in electric construction vehicles

We bring a unique set of capabilities to the table that the OEMs themselves don't have. And the typical suppliers of the components don't have.

That's why we think we can be successful.

Q: Will it be in Buffalo?

A: We've set it up at a smaller-sized facility. It's still a relatively small operation. It's primarily based in Buffalo using some of the talent engineering talent from around the globe.

Q: Do you think that you'll be able to compete on price? A lot of what Moog does is really sophisticated and more expensive, compared with a mass market product.

A: That is a very good question. In the early phases where you need that technology, we as a company are usually very successful.

As you get into manufacturing, it’s a race to the bottom on price. That's not typically how we compete.

We want to make sure that we play in an area where, with the value we bring, we can get a return on this. Part of it will be partnering with other players to make sure that you can deliver on the entire system.

