Why M&T is primed for its biggest acquisition deal ever

In this case, fortune smiled on M&T. People's not only uses a single provider for its core banking system, but M&T has had prior experience with that vendor from an earlier merger conversion.

Additionally, since the Hudson City debacle, M&T has invested even more in its technology and systems, not only for risk management and compliance, but also for the benefit of its customers. That includes its ongoing plan for a new technology hub with 1,500 employees at Seneca One tower, as well as another tech base in Wilmington, Del.

That is now going to help M&T as it absorbs People's United.

"This transaction does not necessarily require an enormous amount of new technology spending," Cassidy said.

Mayo noted that M&T plans the systems conversion of People's just three months after the deal closes – far faster than for other major deals.

"That reflects confidence," he said. "M&T is not going to make a statement like that unless they’re very confident about their internal technology."

Execution