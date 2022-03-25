Why it's so hard to find workers

The unemployment rate is at a record low. Businesses want to hire.
But the tightest job market in decades still isn't luring workers who left their jobs during the pandemic to start looking again.
The availability of affordable child care is an issue. So are health concerns. Many workers decided to retire early. Still others are getting by with one or two jobs, instead of two or three, thanks to rising wages, especially for lower-paid and part-time positions, said Timothy Glass, the State Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.
Here's a look at the major trends shaping the Buffalo Niagara workforce.
The labor force has shrunk
More than 11,000 people have dropped out of the Buffalo Niagara workforce since the pandemic started, according to Labor Department data. That means 1 of every 50 people who were working two years ago now are on the sidelines.
It doesn't sound like a lot, but it is, especially at a time when there isn't much slack in the job market. Across New York, there now are just 0.9 unemployed workers for every job opening, the Labor Department says. Before the pandemic, there was one worker for every opening.
Fewer people are unemployed
If you want to know why it's hard to hire, all you need to do is look at the number of people who want a job and are actively looking for one.
That pool of available workers is about 11% smaller than it was before the pandemic, which means employers are fighting over a pool of available workers that is smaller than it's been in at least 32 years. And that doesn't take into account important factors, including the skills, training and availability of those workers.