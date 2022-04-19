Why is Buffalo's Evergreen Health snapping up primary care clinics?

BY JON HARRIS

What's driving Evergreen Health's expansion?

It's time to dive into some health care acquisition activity.

And for that, we turn our attention to Buffalo-based Evergreen Health.

Evergreen early this month completed its acquisition of Aspire of WNY's primary care practice at 7 Community Drive in Cheektowaga, which brought another 10 employees and about 1,400 patients under its umbrella. Evergreen, which employs nearly 500 people, now has 10 locations, including five primary and specialty care clinics – three in Buffalo and one each in Cheektowaga and Jamestown.

In Cheektowaga, Aspire will continue to offer rehabilitation and other services in the same building, which "will help ensure ongoing coordination of patient care," officials said.

"From our perspective, this is just the start of a wonderful partnership with Aspire," Evergreen CEO Raymond Ganoe said.

It's the latest partnership for Evergreen, which was founded in 1983 to focus on HIV/AIDS patients but has expanded to provide medical, behavioral and other support services to a broader population of Western New Yorkers.

What other recent deals has Evergreen made?

Evergreen had a busy 2021.

That started in February 2021 when it announced a partnership with People Inc. Under that agreement, it took over People Inc.'s primary care clinic within a newly constructed medical facility at 800 Hertel Ave., gaining 30 employees and about 5,000 patients.

People Inc. still owns the roughly 33,000-square-foot building, at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel avenues, and offers rehabilitative health and counseling services there. Evergreen leases space there from People Inc. for the primary care clinic, where it provides adult and pediatric outpatient care as well as neurology, gynecology and podiatry services.

Then, six months later, it announced the deal with Aspire. Similar to the People Inc. deal, Evergreen is leasing space in the Cheektowaga building for its primary care clinic.

What led to both deals?

Let's turn the clock back to December 2020.

Reimbursement rates

That's when Evergreen announced it had been designated as a "Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike" by the Health Resources & Services Administration, a federal agency.

So what does that mean?

First, a federally qualified health center look-alike is a community-based health care provider that focuses on primary care services in underserved areas and accepts patients regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, they operate under a governing board that includes patients.

The benefits include greater access to discounted drugs and increased Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement rates.

That last part is a big reason why it was able to acquire the "Article 28" primary care practices of Aspire and People Inc., which struggled with what officials called "unsustainable reimbursement rates."

"It's an incredibly low rate, and it puts a lot of pressure on the organization to try to figure out how to maintain quality care with such a low rate," Ganoe said. "One of the reasons Evergreen years ago went after that federally qualified health center status is because the reimbursement rates are higher."

Separate deal on the horizon

On Sept. 1, Evergreen and fellow nonprofit Spectrum Health and Human Services announced their "intent to explore a strategic affiliated partnership."

Such a partnership would allow the two nonprofits to expand their services while saving on back-office costs to operate more efficiently. Combining the two would result in an organization with a $157 million budget, nearly 1,000 employees and a base of 33,000 patients in Western New York.

Ganoe said Evergreen is still looking to partner with Spectrum at some level, though the state approvals process amid the pandemic has slowed things down.

"We haven't come to any conclusions on that yet as to what exactly it's going to look like," Ganoe said. "I think probably in the next three or four months, we'll know for sure where that stands."

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Speaking of Spectrum Health, it will hold a hiring event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 19 at its South Buffalo Counseling Center, 2412 Seneca St.. It will be its first in-person hiring event since November 2019.

Tell me more: Spectrum Health, which provides mental health, addiction, rehabilitation, care coordination, housing and crisis services across Western New York, is hiring credentialed licensed mental health counselors, licensed clinical social workers, peer support specialists in Buffalo and Warsaw and a youth peer advocate. The nonprofit organization also needs an information technology assistant, patient support specialists and a housing case manager.

Why it matters: Demand for behavioral health services has only increased during the pandemic. In addition, the peer positions are for people with lived experiences in behavioral health and addiction recovery. "Peers – individuals that have shared similar experiences – can uniquely relate to what clients are going through in recovery and serve as inspirations, too," Associate CEO Cindy Voelker said.

43North startup Top Seedz has a famous fan: Gwyneth Paltrow. Twice in two weeks, award-winning actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow has featured Top Seedz crackers and seeds on her social media pages, which have millions of followers.

Some companies, such as Independent Health and Freed Maxick, are embracing "hoteling," where remote employees reserve a workstation for the days when they come into the office to do their jobs, rather than having a dedicated desk of their own.

Hiring is heating up, but the region has a lot of catching up to do. Businesses are heading into a potential slowdown short-staffed, rather than fully staffed. That certainly would reduce the pressure to cut staff if things take a turn for the worse.

Robert C. Morgan didn't just plead guilty to a felony related to mortgage fraud last week. The developer and landlord also signed papers surrendering $16.3 million that prosecutors alleged stemmed from fraud by Morgan and others in his circle.

Buffalo startup raises $100 million for green idea: plug-in excavators. "When you put energy storage where the energy is being used, you really transform the way we rely and depend on energy, and you make it completely resilient," chairman and CEO Jon Williams said. "That's what we've really been building."

Breweries launch 'Resolve' craft beer to support Ukraine. A Western New York connection to a Ukrainian brewer has led to a collaborative beer project to brew 'Resolve' beer to raise money for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Naz Drebot helped start 42 North Brewery in East Aurora. Now 30 breweries around the world – five in Western New York so far – are brewing the Kellerbier made from his recipe.

