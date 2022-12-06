Why contractors for Bills stadium project won't be subject to public bidding laws

While $850 million in public funding is helping to pay for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, the selection of the contractors for the project will not be subject to the same type of competitive bidding process that a public project would.

That’s because even though the Buffalo Bills stadium project is being partially funded by taxpayer money from New York State and Erie County, it is for the most part being managed as a private construction project.

So, the approximately 400 companies expected to be involved in working on hundreds of bid packages as part of the stadium construction and demolition of the current one will ultimately be chosen by the general contractors running the build – the joint team of Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, in association with 34 Group.

And those general contractors were selected by Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

A contractor informational session for the $1.4 billion stadium project will be held Tuesday at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, where the general contractors will provide an overview of the project scope, schedule and procurement process. It is for vendors, suppliers, trade contractors and professional services firms looking to bid on and take part in the build, slated to begin this spring and be done by the start of the 2026 season.

The new stadium will be owned by New York State and leased back to the Buffalo Bills.

Public funding for Tennessee Titans stadium eclipses money for Bills The Tennessee Titans are closing in on an agreement for a new stadium and the City of Nashville and Tennessee could be pumping in up to $1.26 billion in public money for what will reportedly be between a $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion project.

Due to the amount and size of the work on what will be one of the largest construction projects ever to come to Western New York, the contractors will use a pre-qualification process that will vary from job to job. Then, the project’s general contractors will shorten the list of eligible subcontractors to the final few for each project, before the selection is made.

“It’s absolutely a fairly standard process for a project like this,” said John Polka, executive director of stadium operations for Pegula Sports & Entertainment.

“Where the scale and magnitude of the project dictates a little bit of a deviation from the norm is in the number of anticipated bid packages," he said. "I would venture to say there hasn’t ever been in Western New York or the Buffalo-area the number of bid packages being issued for a project at a single location as we are anticipating for this project.”

Peter Warren, director of research at the Empire Center, a conservative-leaning think tank in Albany, said while competitive bidding processes are necessary for public contracts to prevent corruption and insider deals orchestrated by elected officials, private companies can generally be counted on to pursue contracts in the best financial interest of the firm to maximize profit.

With 'one bite at the apple,' Southtowns leaders call for development plan around new Bills stadium A $1.4 billion stadium planned for Orchard Park would bring the Buffalo Bills into the modern era of stadium design. But without a plan to encourage development around it, some say, it will continue to sit in a neighborhood with little spin-off impact.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

All cost overruns will be the responsibility of team owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

“To be sure, the Pegulas here are spending mostly the public's money, but the stadium is their cash cow, so they want it built right,” Warren said. “They have an incentive to manage the process well. Presumably, the terms under which they hired the project managers ensures they, too, have sufficient incentive to subcontract wisely.”

The project to build the 1.35 million square-foot open-air stadium will include erecting a 18,750-square-foot ancillary building, demolition of the current stadium and related site development. The stadium will hold about 60,000 seats, with an expandable capacity to hold special events.

While it is considered a private project, it is still being orchestrated in conjunction with the county and state and under many of their rules.

The construction work will be subject to a project labor agreement and the payment of prevailing wages, in accordance with New York Labor Law.

It also is subject to goals for the participation of qualified and certified minority-based and women-based subcontractors and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, as well as in the establishment of an apprenticeship program.

A few changes planned for the new Bills stadium should make it easier for fans to come and go The combination of fewer fans heading to a stadium that seats about 10,000 fewer people than Highmark Stadium, along with the addition of new walkways for pedestrians and new driveways into parking lots, should improve access, a new report said.

All of that will be part of the lease and community benefits agreement that has not yet been finalized.

“Our joint-venture team is committed to driving opportunities for diverse and local businesses and working with our partners to deliver this transformational project for Western New York,” John LaRow, Gilbane's senior vice president, said in a previous statement.

Pegula Sports & Entertainment picked a joint venture between Gilbane, a Rhode Island-based contractor; New York City-based Turner; and 34 Group, a Buffalo-based contractor started by former Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas and his wife; to build the new stadium in Orchard Park. Gilbane and Turner have partnered on 16 stadium projects, including both new and renovated facilities.

Their selection of the general contractors was an important step because it allows work to begin on the logistics of getting construction started and lining up the hundreds of companies that will be involved in the project.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at least 10,000 building trades workers will be employed on the project.

While leading Bills stadium project, Legends to take on Sabres partnership Legends will manage the search for a Sabres’ jersey patch sponsor, after the NHL for the first time this season began allowing patches on game-worn jerseys.

The project’s general contractors will put together a procurement schedule, based on how and when each piece of the work needs to get done. Once drawings are ready, advertisements for bids will go out and a pre-bid meeting will be held to walk interested parties through the details of each specific portion of the work. Some of the packages to be bid on early in the process include jobs such as erecting site fencing and underground utility relocation.

Tuesday’s session for would-be contractors was the second hosted in the Buffalo-area. During November, meetings were also held in Syracuse and Albany. Additional sessions may be held in 2023.