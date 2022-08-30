Why Catholic Health, despite its financial struggles, is confident Lockport Memorial Hospital can succeed

Western New York's hospital systems continue to lose millions. A rapidly changing health care industry is only evolving faster because of Covid-19. And staffing challenges have lingered.

It doesn't seem like the best time to build a hospital.

And yet Catholic Health System executives on Tuesday, huddled beneath umbrellas in the heavy rain, expressed confidence as the final steel beam was raised into place for the $62 million Lockport Memorial Hospital, a facility that should open by late summer 2023.

Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said that, despite the challenges ahead, his "confidence level is high that this is the right decision for the community."

"There's a ton of financial pressure," he said. "But we can't be paralyzed by the unknown. We can either create the future or be part of it, so we're trying to create the future."

Here's why Sullivan and Catholic Health believe Lockport Memorial can succeed.

Access

When Eastern Niagara Hospital filed for bankruptcy in November 2019, that threatened the immediate hospital access for more than 80,000 residents in this part of Niagara County.

The facility would have closed in January 2021, if not for a management agreement reached in October 2020 with Catholic Health. Under the agreement, Eastern Niagara won't close until Lockport Memorial opens.

"People should be able to access care where they live," said Joyce Markiewicz, Catholic Health executive vice president and chief business development officer. "We feel very strongly about that."

While preserving access, the new hospital also provides revenue and market share opportunities to Catholic Health.

A new model

Eastern Niagara is a 200,000-square-foot, 134-bed hospital that tried to maintain services but had low patient volume, leading to major financial losses.

By comparison, Lockport Memorial will be based on the neighborhood hospital concept, at 60,000 square feet of space, 10 inpatient rooms and various specialty services.

Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital "The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.

Catholic Health believes this model can meet the community's needs while also being financially sustainable.

"The hospitals of the past were built very large," Markiewicz said. "The expectation is that they would provide every single service within a community, but through the years health care has really changed and more of health care has become specialized."

Leverage the network

The way Sullivan explains it, Catholic Health is not building Lockport Memorial on an island.

It will instead leverage the scale of the health system's network, so patients receive care in the right place within Catholic Health.

"The hospital is only one piece of it," Sullivan said. "It's the continuum that's more important. We have the hospital to meet those acute care needs, primary care, specialty, but to have that complemented by home care, telemedicine, home visits, having laboratory services, specialists, all of those things – that's kind of how that'll work for us."

That also means the job roles and responsibilities at Lockport Memorial will be a little different and won't rely on the traditional hospital model for the workforce.

"There's not a hospital like it in New York State when it comes down to how care is going to be delivered," Sullivan said.