Why Buffalo was the place to unionize Starbucks

The seed for the Starbucks unionizing effort was planted at Spot Coffee.

It was nurtured by activists like Jaz Brisack – who took a break between the successful effort to organize Spot workers in 2019 and starting a job at Starbucks for a Rhodes scholarship at Oxford University.

Starbucks unionization effort grows since its start by the 'brave baristas in Buffalo' Starbucks union organizers from Buffalo met virtually Wednesday with their friends in Congress: the House Labor Caucus. And afterward, they spoke of the growing unionization effort now as every bit of a challenge as it has been from the beginning.

And it took root during the pandemic, which emboldened front-line workers, especially in low-paying positions, who stayed on the job while office workers toiled from home.

Now, nine months after the first Buffalo Starbucks stores voted to unionize, the local organizing effort has turned into a nationwide push that has led to more than 200 Starbucks locations voting to join Starbucks Workers United.

How it started – and why it succeeded – has a lot to do with the Buffalo Niagara region itself and its history as a union town. It has a lot to do with a dedicated cadre of Starbucks union activists, who used their Spot Coffee experience to mount a more daunting organizing effort with a much bigger target. And it has a lot to do with the new feelings of empowerment that front-line workers developed during the pandemic.

Starbucks workers in Buffalo vote to join union Workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo voted to join a union, making it the first company-owned store in the United States to organize.

What makes the union campaign at Starbucks so unusual is that fast-food chains are notoriously difficult to organize. Workers come and go so quickly, it is difficult to build a core of committed union activists. But leaders at Workers United of Upstate New York would soon find that Starbucks’ progressive reputation draws progressive workers – those with a keen sense of social justice and politics that lean pro-worker and pro-union.

Overcoming obstacles

Despite the industry's high turnover, some Buffalo Starbucks organizers had a decade or more of tenure, which helped.

Even more important, workers had a familiarity with unions. Though union membership has slipped here, as it has elsewhere, Buffalo has a strong history as a union town. Many Starbucks workers have family members in unions, but even those who don’t still have an appreciation for what unions are, how they work and what they mean.

It is a far cry from what Amazon organizers faced as they tried to unionize in Alabama – a right-to-work state with no labor history and a strong anti-union bent. Union membership in Alabama is half the national average.

What to watch for next after Starbucks union election in Buffalo In the months and years ahead, the unionized workers will try to secure their first contract. Their success – or failure – could influence whether more Starbucks stores across the country could try to become unionized.

It is the opposite in the Buffalo Niagara region. While just one of every nine workers across the country belongs to a union, organized labor has a much stronger foothold in the Buffalo Niagara region, where more than one of every five workers is a union member.

Starbucks pulled out all the stops in Buffalo and fought the union hard. It was crucial to the union’s cause that Workers United was funded well enough to fight Starbucks’ court challenges at every turn.

The union also benefited when some of Starbucks’ anti-union tactics began to backfire – most spectacularly when CEO Howard Schultz compared himself to Holocaust victims while addressing Buffalo workers.

"I knew the campaign would take off naturally because conditions were explosive," said Richard Bensinger, senior adviser to the Starbucks Workers United campaign and the former organizing director for the AFL-CIO.

Starting at Spot

Starbucks aims to delay union vote as organizers target more stores Workers United, which is seeking to organize workers at three stores, is preparing to announce its campaign has "expanded to even more stores."

A big first step happened at Spot Coffee – a smaller chain than Starbucks that put up a smaller fight, and whose unionization fortified Starbucks workers’ resolve.

It started with Gary Bonadonna Jr. at Workers United Upstate New York. He believed the time was getting ripe to organize restaurant workers unhappy with wages and working conditions. And he had an idea for how to take a different strategic tack to organize them.

"We chose to have a geographical organizing model for this segment of the economy ," said Bonadonna, manager and international vice president of Workers United.

The focus started on cafes, but Starbucks was never the original goal. Neither was Buffalo. The plans were to stay in Rochester, where Workers United has its headquarters.

"I thought Buffalo was too big," Bensinger said.

Union expands effort to organize Starbucks stores The union on Tuesday said it was filing petitions with the National Labor Relations Board to conduct votes at Starbucks stores at 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 3186 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, and 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga.

But Buffalo baristas caught wind of the union’s victories with smaller Rochester cafes and began contacting Workers United.

"Finally we said, 'If they want a union, let's help them get a union,'" Bensinger said.

The organizer on the Spot campaign was Brizack, a University of Mississippi graduate who had been mentored by Bensinger. The two had worked to (unsuccessfully) organize a Nissan factory in Mississippi, and she followed him to New York in 2019 to work with Workers United.

The Spot unionization efforts began acrimoniously, but management became more amiable, and the union ultimately prevailed. The tipping point came when Sen. Tim Kennedy called for a boycott, which many Spot customers heeded.

During the Spot boycott, Bensinger became a regular at the Genesee Street Starbucks across from the airport and got to know Starbucks worker Lexi Rizzo. She had been following Spot’s efforts and was adamant about trying to organize Starbucks. She eventually became an organizer.

When Spot unionized, the headlines encouraged other Starbucks workers, who began calling Workers United and expressing interest in forming a union of their own.

“In Spot, we had an example of a good company and successful wage negotiations,” Bensinger said. “Spot loomed large."

In 2020, while on the Workers United payroll, Brisack took a barista job at the Elmwood Avenue location. There, she found workers empowered by Spot's unionizing move.

“Not only did I know that this was possible and have a framework of how to do it, but my coworkers could believe that it was possible,” Brisack said.

The movement had energized Starbucks workers who felt overworked, understaffed and fed up. Morale was low across the Buffalo district, and pleas to the company hadn't helped.

"We fill out these surveys that say the company cares, but then nothing changes week after week," said Will Westlake, a barista at the store on Camp Road in Hamburg.

Michael Sanabria said he was "at the end of my own rope" before the union talks started. He had dropped down from supervisor to barista and was preparing to quit when someone invited him to an informational meeting about organizing.

"I was fed up with the direction the company was going and losing hope because calls to the company were falling on deaf ears," he said. "The meeting reignited my own hope."

Combining experienced union organizers with such fired up workers was like setting a match to black powder.

"It was a tinder box," Bensinger said.

Generation Z makes up the bulk of Starbucks organizers in Buffalo, and it is known for having a progressive mindset and a tendency toward social action.

“This generation is every organizer’s dream,” he said.

It also likely helped that most workers were familiar with unions and how they work. Organizers didn’t have to fight the kind of anti-union stigma they might have encountered in right-to-work states. Unions have had a strong presence in Buffalo, going all the way back to Bethlehem Steel in the 1940s. It gave Workers United a foothold it might not have had elsewhere.

"When you are a union member, or you live in a household with union members, you generally know the benefits of union membership," said Cathy Creighton, director of Cornell University's School of Industrial Labor Relations Buffalo Co-Lab.

That was true for Casey Moore, a worker and organizer at the Williamsville Starbucks, who saw the benefits that union membership brought her dad. As a longtime private school teacher, Moore said he didn't enjoy worker protections or job security.

"When he moved into public schools and started being represented by the teacher's union, it made a huge difference," she said.

Workers said they watched their parents and grandparents build nice middle-class lives, buy homes and retire with pensions, but have faced roadblocks trying to do the same. Many have linked their troubles to their lack of representation at work.

"That has played a major part," said Sanabria, who works at the Transit Commons Starbucks. "I don't know anybody who can buy a house. And what's the concept of retirement? Everyone I know expects to work until they die."

Add to that the Covid-19 pandemic. Already understaffed stores began operating on skeleton crews, handling hundreds of customers a day in close quarters as the virus raged.

Meanwhile, the company raked in record-breaking profits quarter after quarter. The company discontinued a $3 per hour pay bonus it had given workers to keep doors open during the pandemic after three months.

But it takes more than worker passion to fuel a successful union campaign. It takes significant resources and a union willing to use them – something not all Starbucks organizers have had in the past.

“We had the infrastructure, a union that could take this on, behind us,” Brisack said. ”Just the sheer amount of legal battles we're having to fight and the ability to scale up to a national campaign made it imperative that we had resources to be able to do all of that.”

Starbucks has hired law firm Littler Mendelson to challenge the union in court and, though Bonadonna declined to give a figure, legal costs have been “significant” he said.

Starbucks workers win right to hold store-by-store unionization votes If the votes are successful, as the workers predict, the stores would become the first union Starbucks shops in the nation.

Workers United also won an important victory when the National Labor Relations Board decided it could hold union votes on a store-by-store basis, rather than requiring the entire district to vote at once, as Starbucks had requested. That meant workers could focus on winning over and retaining a few dozen workers at the first three stores, as opposed to hundreds in the Buffalo Niagara market.

Still, even holding onto a handful of workers is not easy in an industry with such high turnover. And companies will often delay actions in hopes that workers will quit before a vote is secured or that the movement will lose steam simply because of the transitory nature of its workers.

Starbucks pulled out all the stops – bringing dozens of corporate executives to Buffalo to persuade workers not to join the union. The company's billionaire CEO Howard Schultz came to personally appeal to workers, and president Rossann Williams camped out for months.

The company transferred workers among stores in an effort, the union claims, to dilute support for the organizing effort. Starbucks also closed one organizing store and turned it into a training center.

But Starbucks' campaign backfired, workers said. That was especially the case when Schultz told workers his decision to offer health care was similar to the generosity of Holocaust prisoners sharing tattered blankets during the war.

Former Starbucks CEO speaks to Buffalo-area workers amid union push Howard Schultz's visit comes just days before workers at three area Starbucks locations will begin voting in a union election.

"I think that was a turning point for a lot of people," Brisack said. "It was really the first time we'd heard from Howard directly, and he was so out of touch that a lot of people became pro union listening to that."

And for those on the verge of quitting, the hope of forming a union gave workers the will to hang on, Brisack said.

In the end, organizers were successful, and the Starbucks cafe on Elmwood Avenue became the first corporate-owned store to unionize. A flurry of union votes has followed, with a total of eight unions forming at Starbucks in Buffalo and more than 200 unions succeeding around the country – even in less progressive states such as Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri.

That snowball effect is exactly what companies fear and why Starbucks pulled out all the stops to block efforts in Buffalo, Creighton said.

“Success is contagious. That is why companies work very hard to nip in the bud organizing efforts. Once employees see successful organizing efforts, they feel empowered to try their hand at it also,” she said.

Learning from Buffalo

Buffalo is still leading the charge – empowering unions in other states not just by being the first Starbucks to take the plunge and show it could be done, but by holding training sessions for other Starbucks workers via zoom and sharing what they’ve learned so the movement can continue to grow.

Bensinger, who founded a training institute for organizing workers, has held workshops showing Buffalo workers how to train other interested organizers and handle the deluge of requests that came through for help since the union's first successful vote in December.

"We've gotten so many requests," Bensinger said. "And these workers are incredible."