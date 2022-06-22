Why Buffalo Niagara's unemployment rate is historically low

The Buffalo Niagara region's shrinking unemployment rate got even smaller in May.

The jobless rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest on record for the region in state Labor Department data going back to 1990. The rate declined from 3.5% in April and 5.4% in May 2021.

"It is incredibly low," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

The jobless rate has continued to drop as economic pressures have increased, like rising inflation and higher interest rates. But employers are still scrambling to fill open positions, and other data indicate more workers are re-entering the labor force.

The jobless rate fell even as the size of the region's labor force grew by 10,600 from April – a 2% increase – and 3.1% from May 2021.

"What it tells me is people are coming back to work, they want jobs," said Timothy Glass, regional economist for the state Labor Department.

The number of unemployed people in the region in May – a measure of the number of people actively search for jobs – was 18,500, down about 10% from a year ago, according to state data.

Glass said people are re-entering the labor force for different reasons. Some may have thought they retired during the pandemic but need to go back to work to cope with increased expenses. Others may have sorted out pandemic-related issues, such as child care, that have kept them on the sidelines.

Even as the region's unemployment rate hit a historic low in May, it was still tied (with Elmira) for second highest among metro areas in New York State. New York City's rate was highest, at 5.7%. Ithaca boasted the lowest rate among the metro areas, at 2.4%.

But it's still a dramatic turnaround for the Buffalo Niagara region's jobless rate from just over two years ago, when it soared an all-time high of 21.6%, fueled by pandemic-driven shutdowns. The unemployment picture has improved since March 2020 as employers have bounced back, and the rate has now declined for three consecutive months.

Meanwhile, economic pressures are building, and Golebiewski believes an economic slowdown is on the horizon. But she doesn't expect that to have a significant impact on the jobless rate. "I do not expect the unemployment rate to shoot up as the economy slows down," she said.

That's because many employers have been running with essentially bare-bones workforces during the pandemic and need all those workers in order to operate, Golebiewski said.

"There are no margins with which to cut staff, even with perhaps a decrease in revenue," she said.

