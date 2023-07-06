Union members in the Buffalo Niagara region work in all kinds of jobs these days.

Baristas in coffee shops. Resident doctors in hospitals. Workers at a veterinary center.

Workers in all of those fields have launched organizing campaigns in the last couple of years – some, such as the union push to organize Starbucks workers that started in Buffalo, have spread across the country.

And those workers now are joining the ranks of organized labor alongside traditional union members such as autoworkers, construction workers and nurses.

That is a big reason why the region's percentage of unionized workers increased last year, bucking the trend nationally and across New York toward declining union membership.

In the Buffalo Niagara region, 23.5% of workers were union members last year, up from 20.1% the year before, according to Unionstats.com, which compiles annual data. By comparison, 20.6% of workers in New York state and only 10.3% of workers nationwide were union members last year.

The statistics are a reminder of organized labor's presence in Western New York, even as the profile of union members is changing.

"Historically, Buffalo has always been a union town," said Peter DeJesus, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. "It's not only the historical context of it, it's having the public on our side in a lot of these issues, as well."

That gives union organizers an advantage in Buffalo Niagara, compared with other places where organized labor has a small, unfamiliar presence and often is viewed with caution and skepticism.

"You can't go anywhere in Western New York without knowing somebody that belongs to a union," he said.

DeJesus said he believes the effects of the pandemic contributed to the local uptick in union representation.

"What people realized is that it is important to have a seat at the table, to have a say over the terms and conditions of your employment, health and safety," he said. "What we're seeing is people wanting to speak up, not about wages, per se. It's health and safety. It's quality of life. And they see a collective bargaining agreement as the vehicle to ensure that."

Changing nature

In 2022, 82.6% of the region's public sector workers and 12.7% of private sector workers in the region were union members, according to Unionstats.com. The public sector percentage rose from 78.1%, while the private sector percentage increased from 10.7% in 2021.

The changing makeup of organized labor includes employees of area Starbucks stores. In 2021, workers at a location on Elmwood Avenue voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United, igniting an organizing effort that has spread across the country.

In May, about 800 resident doctors and fellows at the University at Buffalo, who staff hospitals across the region, voted to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

Residents and fellows are organizing at some other universities around the country, as well, said Cary Lane, an organizer/representative with the UAPD.

"This is fairly new, but it's gaining momentum very, very quickly, because their workplace conditions needed improvement," Lane said. "That's the bottom line. They're overworked and they're underpaid."

Lane said the local members received strong support from other area unions for their campaign.

"I think that doctors realizing other unions in Buffalo had their back was essential," he said.

A year ago, about 140 health care workers at the Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center voted to join Communications Workers of America 1168. The workers cited concerns including staffing levels and high turnover rates.

And in May, workers at the Western New York Law Center joined the United Auto Workers, following voluntary recognition by their employer. The bargaining unit covers 23 employees.

Another new area for organizing in the region: home health care workers.

Kim Gibson, new organizing coordinator for upstate New York with 1199 SEIU, said home health care workers work in isolated conditions and tend to not know each other, which can pose challenges to organizing. But they face common issues such as low pay, a lack of guaranteed hours, and transportation obstacles. "They really are like an invisible workforce," Gibson said.

But organizing activity in that sector is picking up. About 1,600 employees of Community Care Companions - about 200 of whom are based in Buffalo - recently voted to join 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East. And late last year, about 40 employees of Schofield Home Health Care voted to join the same union.

"When they're part of solving the problem in their own profession, we're going to have a better system," Gibson said.

Campaigns at some other area employers – including some high-profile corporate names – have also drawn attention beyond Buffalo.

In February, Tesla Workers United announced an effort to organize workers at Tesla's plant in South Buffalo. Two other unions launched a campaign of their own there several years ago.

GEICO United is taking an independent path in attempting to organize workers at the insurance giant's center in Getzville.

Petition push

Organizing activity is keeping the National Labor Relations Board's Buffalo-based Region 3 office busy. The office recorded a 22% increase in union representation petitions filed in its 2022 fiscal year from the year before, said Linda Leslie, the regional director.

"We are seeing petitions from less-traditional sources, and that is something that is quite sustained," Leslie said.

Along with the rise in representation petitions has come an increase in unfair labor practice cases, said Jessica Cacaccio, regional attorney at the NLRB's Buffalo office. The local office reported a 32% in unfair labor practice charges filed.

Nationally, representation petitions filed with the NLRB increased 53% during the 12-month period that ended in October 2022, compared with the same period a year earlier. In the six months that ended in March, representation petitions were up 2% from the same period the year before.

"There's a lot of organizing going on all around the country, in every sector, I would say, at this point," said Jennifer Abruzzo, the NLRB's general counsel. "We're seeing it all."

National trends

Nationally, union membership has been declining for decades. It is now about half of what it was in 1983, according to Unionstats.com.

"A lot of it, I think, is partly the change of he workforce and the types of the industries and occupations that workers are in," said Barry Hirsch, an economist at Georgia State University, who compiles the data along with David Macpherson of Trinity University and William Even of Miami University.

In 2016, the national percentage of union membership slipped below 11%, and has remained under that threshold. The percentage for 2022 dipped slightly, to 10.1% from 10.3% the year before.

A Gallup survey conducted in August 2022 found 71% of Americans approved of labor unions, the highest percentage since 1965 and continuing a recent rise in that percentage.

"When you ask people about unions, it tends to be fairly positive about unions, but it hasn't shown up very much in terms of having increases (in membership)," Hirsch said. In some cases, there are state laws, such as right-to-work laws that impact organizing efforts, and resistance from companies.

"I think particularly younger people now really are very positive about unions, but that doesn't mean they're going to necessarily be going into the type of jobs where there's an opportunity to be a union worker," Hirsch said.

There's also variation among states. While 20.6% of workers in New York were union members in 2022, that was true of only 2.8% of workers in North Carolina, according to Unionstats.com.

Looking to the future

Some significant contracts impacting Western New York are nearing expiration.

The Teamsters' contract with UPS expires July 31. The contract covers 350,000 workers nationwide, and members have authorized a strike to be called, should the union's bargaining team decide to.

And the UAW's contract with the Detroit Three automakers is scheduled to expire in mid September. General Motors and Ford have manufacturing plants in the Buffalo Niagara region, with significant UAW membership.

DeJesus, the head of the area labor federation, said in addition to wages and benefits, unions are having an impact on social justice issues.

"Our members aren't just union members," he said. "They're community activists as well. They're engaged in their local PTAs and their school boards and the Little Leagues and the churches. We want to take that and we want to use that."