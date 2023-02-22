Colleges across Western New York graduate more than 1,100 students a year with computer science degrees.

Yet 7 of every 10 computer science graduates wind up taking jobs outside the Buffalo Niagara region – at a time when local companies say they have plenty of open technology jobs but can't fill them.

Half of local tech job postings went unfilled in 2022, according to a tech workforce report from TechBuffalo, in partnership with the University at Buffalo's Regional Institute research center. And 85% of employers reported having challenges hiring tech talent.

"We just don't have enough technology workers here," said Randy Harris, CEO of Lighthouse Technology Services, a local tech staffing and services firm.

It's no secret that tech employment in Western New York lags behind the rest of the country.

Forget about the nation's top tech hubs like the Silicon Valley, New York City and Boston. Even cities with similar demographics – Cincinnati, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Rochester and Tulsa – have been adding tech jobs at a much faster pace than the Buffalo Niagara region.

From 2010 to 2019, tech jobs grew 4% locally, compared to 24% in those peer cities, the report found.

As a result, the region is missing out on one of the hottest growth areas for good-paying, family-sustaining jobs; Median wages for technology jobs in Western New York are double the what the typical job pays.

Why is it happening? One reason is money. Tech jobs here don't tend to pay as well as they do elsewhere. There also are fewer of them, which means tech workers don't have as many options locally, and fewer opportunities to jump to a better-paying job with a different local firm down the road.

And the region doesn't do a good job keeping its computer science graduates from moving away.

Nearly half of students who graduated with computer science degrees are from other countries. Many are not able to stay in Western New because they can't find local employers to sponsor work visas so they can remain in the U.S. after graduation.

Many local employers find the cost of sponsoring an international worker – which is typically upwards of $10,000, according to the report – prohibitive. Or, they don't know how to start the process and need some extra support, Harris said.

That's a big blow to the region, as Western New York is home to far more international students studying tech than the national average.

And while Buffalo Niagara struggles to keep computer science workers from moving away, it also struggles to attract them from other places – in part because of the lower wages here, the report found.

Median annual earnings for tech workers in Buffalo Niagara are between 10% and 15% lower than metros like Tulsa, Cincinnati and Cleveland, and $17,000 below the top 10 tech metros, even when adjusting for the cost of living, according to the report.

But there is reason for hope.

There are opportunities for the region to train an untapped labor market that could greatly benefit from well-paying jobs. Organizations like TechBuffalo, Bitwise Buffalo and M&T Tech are working to bring these potential workers into the fold.

In Western New York, women make up more than half of the overall workforce, but account for only a quarter of tech workers.

Buffalo also has the lowest Black labor force participation rate of all metro areas with more than 1 million people, with only 67% of Black residents employed. Black workers make up 11% of the Buffalo Niagara region, but only 7% of tech workers.

"We have the talent, but they face significant barriers to entering the workforce," TechBuffalo President and CEO Sarah Tanbakuchi said.

Many of these underserved groups could benefit from wraparound services, such as flexible work schedules, tuition reimbursement, on-site child care and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. That's something Bitwise Buffalo's training programs offer.

With 20 local colleges and universities and more than a dozen workforce training programs, the Buffalo Niagara region has the means to educate and train the tech workers local employers need.

But to do this successfully, employers and trainers – the higher education and workforce training institutions – need to get on the same page. Currently, there's a disconnect between the skills employees have and what employers are looking for.

For example, nearly half of tech graduates have bachelor's degrees, but during focus groups, employers said they were looking for skills and experience over a degree, according to the report.

Trainers also struggle to keep up with evolving industry needs and employers' increasing demand for tech skills. Less than half of trainers surveyed for the report offer training at any level for the most in-demand tech skills, including data visualization, cloud engineering and IT services and support.

TechBuffalo has put a lot of effort into talking with tech employers to learn their biggest needs and challenges and figure out how local trainers can best work with those employers to meet those challenges, Tanbakuchi said.

"We need more technologists and it's going to take everybody pulling together, which is a very new thing for employers who are used to competing for talent," said Harris, who is also a co-founder of TechBuffalo.

As a nonprofit organization, TechBuffalo's goal is to grow a sustainable, inclusive and accessible tech community for Western New York by improving the region's ability to attract, retain and grow talent.

Looking a decade into the future, things look a bit brighter for tech in Western New York.

Tech jobs in Buffalo Niagara are expected to grow by 5% by 2032, which is on par with peer cities, though still behind major tech hubs and the country overall, according to the report.

The report also estimates the number of tech jobs in Western New York will grow by 9,400 in the next 10 years. There are currently 12,000 tech jobs in the region, which is just over 2% of jobs in the region overall.

When she thinks of a future Buffalo, Tanbakuchi envisions a region that is a top tech an innovation hub with a diverse tech workforce that enables economic mobility and leads to a generation of community prosperity.

"We have our challenges, but we know that tech will remain a critical part of the Western New York economy," Tanbakuchi said. "Tech workers and tech skills are needed by employers across every single sector."