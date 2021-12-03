Why are local hospitals filling up? It's not just because of Covid

"This is unprecedented at ECMC," Cloud said. "It's a real pressure cooker right now."

Aside from more Covid-19 patients, ECMC also is struggling to get non-Covid patients out of the hospital.

Cloud said the average patient coming to ECMC is sicker than they were before the pandemic, meaning it's more likely they'll be admitted to the hospital and require more resources once they're there.

Depending on the day, ECMC is holding anywhere from 47 to 51 Alternate Level of Care patients, who are people who no longer need to be in a hospital, he said. These patients need to be in nursing homes, rehab facilities or group homes, but ECMC is having difficulty discharging those people because those facilities also are understaffed and unable to operate as many beds.

"We are holding onto 50 patients on average who don't need to be in a hospital but we don't have anywhere to put them," Cloud said.

'We’re doing everything we can,' WNY hospitals say amid Covid surge, capacity crunch If things get much worse, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned Wednesday, the county may have to order all elective surgeries canceled or postponed at the area's hospitals.

Cloud said ECMC's previous high of Covid-19 patients came on Jan. 5, with 75 people. That same day, ECMC had just 16 ALC patients.