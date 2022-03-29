Why are Buffalo's health systems getting into ambulatory surgery centers?

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center began renovations on its 10th Street parking garage in late March. Its part of the facility's efforts to improve and upgrade its parking – which should come as a relief to patients, visitors and staff who have dodged some of the garage's pot holes.

Tell me more: The medical center said work will include power washing, decking and pot hole repairs. In addition, new flooring, paint and lighting is coming to all elevator foyers on each ramp level.

During the renovation, there will be a temporary closure of vehicle traffic and parking on the ramp's upper levels. This will not impact services on the garage's seventh floor, which houses the Wound Center of Niagara, bariatric and surgical services and several doctors' offices.

Why it matters: First, it's more than a parking garage, as evidenced by all those medical functions on its seventh floor. In addition, past engineering checks have reportedly indicated the need for repairs at the garage, a person's first impression when visiting the hospital.