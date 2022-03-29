Why are Buffalo's health systems getting into ambulatory surgery centers?

BY JON HARRIS
Local hospital systems growing in ambulatory surgery market
Everywhere you look nowadays, Western New York's health systems are thinking up ways to expand beyond traditional hospital walls.
That includes by acquiring ambulatory surgery centers – health care facilities focused on same-day surgical procedures that don't require an overnight stay.
The latest example: Catholic Health System is closing in on completing its $23.3 million deal to purchase a 77% stake in Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York in Amherst.
Competitor Kaleida Health is expanding in this arena, too.
Kaleida, which owns Millard Fillmore Surgery Center in Amherst and has a 64% ownership stake in Southtowns Surgery Center in Orchard Park, will play a major role in an ambulatory surgery center that will be included within a $63 million medical and surgery complex being built in Amherst.
So what's driving all this?
The shift away from hospital-based care
Health care has been shifting toward lower-cost outpatient settings for years, a trend that accelerated during the pandemic as patients tried to avoid hospitals if they could.
That shift means inpatient revenue streams will continue to decline, especially in areas where population growth is stagnant, said Moody's analyst Diana Lee.
"Hospitals are taking, perhaps, a closer look at alternatives to inpatient care, but there are so many factors that are pushing that along," she said.
A major factor: Insurers want to move care to the lowest-cost setting, where appropriate.
Lee explained it this way: The same procedure would cost the most in a hospital inpatient setting, less in a hospital outpatient surgery department and even less in an ambulatory surgery center.
A recent Moody's report that Lee authored cited data from insurer United HealthGroup, which reported the cost of performing a common procedure in a hospital outpatient surgery department in 2019 was 144% higher than in an ambulatory surgery center (a freestanding facility not on a hospital campus).
So rather than watch these centers eat their lunch, more health systems are consulting their piggy banks to make a deal.
"In terms of the strategic focus, organizations are looking to diversify and to find ways to capture all of the different types of revenue streams," said Brad Spielman, also a Moody's analyst.
Show me the money
For Catholic Health, expanding its footprint in the ambulatory surgery market is "one of our greatest priorities," Chief Financial Officer David Macholz said.
And there are a couple reasons for that, he said: It's more cost-effective to perform procedures in a freestanding surgical setting versus a hospital, and it's easier for patients to navigate in and out of ambulatory surgery centers than a hospital – the latter of which could be reacting to separate emergencies at any given time.
While an ambulatory surgery center procedure brings in less revenue, it appears that those facilities still have strong bottom lines.
Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York recorded operating income of more than $1.7 million on net patient service revenue of about $16.5 million in 2020, according to financial results filed with the state. That's an operating margin of roughly 10.5% – which probably looks pretty good to hospital systems that saw their finances battered by the pandemic.
This, of course, begs the question: Well then, how does this affect the future of hospitals?
That's a story for another day.
– Jon Harris
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center began renovations on its 10th Street parking garage in late March. Its part of the facility's efforts to improve and upgrade its parking – which should come as a relief to patients, visitors and staff who have dodged some of the garage's pot holes.
Tell me more: The medical center said work will include power washing, decking and pot hole repairs. In addition, new flooring, paint and lighting is coming to all elevator foyers on each ramp level.
During the renovation, there will be a temporary closure of vehicle traffic and parking on the ramp's upper levels. This will not impact services on the garage's seventh floor, which houses the Wound Center of Niagara, bariatric and surgical services and several doctors' offices.
Why it matters: First, it's more than a parking garage, as evidenced by all those medical functions on its seventh floor. In addition, past engineering checks have reportedly indicated the need for repairs at the garage, a person's first impression when visiting the hospital.
As for cost, the medical center – one of the region's last independent hospitals – is now gathering and reviewing proposals for various aspects of the project and said it would have a better idea of overall cost at a later date.
