Why an Atlanta software company decided to expand to Buffalo

Rural Sourcing is the type of tech firm that Buffalo believes it is well-suited to attract.
How the Atlanta-based company wound up in Buffalo shows just how the region can lure tech firms that think out of the box.
Rural Sourcing doesn't want to be in hot spots like Austin, Texas, or Silicon Valley. It looks for less expensive places, where workers cost less and the lower cost of living affords a better quality of life.
As Rural Sourcing scouted regions around the country where it might expand, it considered Buffalo a strong candidate.
Local business recruiters made their pitch, and now Rural Sourcing is opening a location here that will grow to 150 jobs within three years.
Rural Sourcing specializes in software development, promoting its services to clients as an alternative to using off-shore providers or expensive on-site consultants. Buffalo figures into its growth plans.
“A lot of companies through Covid are doubling down on their investments in digital transformation, and we’re growing with them," said Ingrid Curtis, the company's president. "We’re looking for new talent."
What did Rural Sourcing see here, and how did business recruiters seal the deal? Both sides talked about how it came together. The answers shed light on how more companies might follow in Rural Sourcing’s footsteps:
Buffalo had what Rural Sourcing wanted. Places like Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas, are tech hotbeds. They are also expensive.
The New York Times recently reported that Austin has become one of the “least affordable cities in America,” due to a rapid rise in population and a very low housing inventory.
Rural Sourcing focuses on cities with a high quality of life and a low cost of living, Curtis said.
“There are mid-sized cities in this country that have super high cost of living," Curtis said.
"What we found [in Buffalo] was just a great mix: good school education, great place for families to live and a welcoming business environment," she said. "We were impressed with the other businesses that welcomed us to town and were excited about the prospect of us locating there.”
Invest Buffalo Niagara, which recruits businesses and expansion projects to the region, thought Buffalo had a good shot from early on, based on Rural Sourcing's preferences, said Matthew Hubacher, the organization's research director.
“They were very clear about what they were looking for and what was driving the location decision," he said.
Rural Sourcing has locations in cities like Oklahoma City, Okla., and Milwaukee, Wis. The company is also expanding into Baton Rouge, La.
The pandemic has demonstrated that tech companies – and their workers – don’t necessarily have to be based in a tech hotbed to succeed, with so many people working remotely.
For companies looking beyond the big cities, that approach can translate into savings in operating costs.
Rural Sourcing liked the local workforce. Curtis said Buffalo has a “diverse talent pool” – and not just to fill senior and mid-level positions.
Invest Buffalo Niagara promotes that the region has 21 higher education institutions graduating 25,000 students a year, said Greg Pokriki, a spokesman for the organization.
Access to new college graduates is "a huge part of what we look for," Curtis said.
That said, Rural Sourcing also hires people who are self-taught or who have gone through tech "boot camps," and will seek to hire from the refugee community, she said.
Rural Sourcing also liked investments that have been made in STEM education in the region, Curtis said. Part of the company's approach is to hire locally and support expanding the talent pool in regions where it sets up operations.
Thomas said the company had received about 100 job applications and was hiring as quickly as possible.
"It's important to get the right people, especially at the beginning," she said. "You want to set the right tone."
The Buffalo Niagara region is already making a push to expand its tech workforce through the Tech Academy at Seneca One tower. The academy's first program is the WNY Tech Skills Initiative, aimed at training more residents.
The nonprofit TechBuffalo just named a new president and CEO, Sarah Tanbakuchi, to spearhead local tech collaboration.
At the recent 43North competition, Mike Wisler, M&T Bank's chief information officer, talked about the need for the region to build up its tech workforce, in order to compete with similar-sized cities.
"We will create more opportunity for everyone who wants to participate – not only to attract great talent, but to keep talent and create our own talent," he said.
A focus on quality of life. When Rural Sourcing scouts locations, quality of life is a key consideration, Curtis said. That includes what's happening in the downtown area, where the company prefers to be.
"I think without these placemaking and livability investments, we wouldn't be nearly as competitive in opportunities like these," Pokriki said.
Buffalo showcased a prominent example: the revitalized Seneca One tower, anchored by M&T Bank's $58 million tech hub. Wisler pictures a tech corridor stretching from Canalside to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, creating an appealing setting for new recruits.
"The real model now is creating a space, place and culture where the best and brightest want to be and where we can actually grow them ourselves," he said. "I think that’s exactly what’s happening here."
Natascha Thomas, who has been with Rural Sourcing since 2015, is moving here from Mobile, Ala., to be the Buffalo development center director. The Los Angeles native said she was eager to embrace what Buffalo has to offer, like its bike paths, food trucks and free festivals.
"It's not a huge city," she said. "It's big enough so that you have all these cool things to do, but it's small enough so that you can get to know people and you can see the impact you make."
Rural Sourcing is starting out temporarily in the Hansa coworking facility on Ellicott Street, with plans to find a permanent downtown home in 2022.
Selling Buffalo's strengths. Rural Sourcing began its search for where to expand around the country using an in-house artificial intelligence tool.
After follow-up research, Rural Sourcing cut its field to six candidates. When the field was trimmed to four, Rural Sourcing representatives paid a visit to Buffalo.
Invest Buffalo Niagara set up meetings with stakeholders to talk about talent recruitment and workforce development, technology, commercial real estate and incentives.
The visitors also heard from young professionals here about moving to and working in Buffalo, met with Mayor Byron Brown and sampled the local fare – including wings at Gene McCarthy's in South Buffalo.
As for incentives, Rural Sourcing is eligible for $3.4 million in Excelsior Jobs credits from the state, provided the company meets its hiring targets.
Buffalo's small but growing tech sector. Buffalo may not be Silicon Valley, but it has been building its tech roster.
ACV Auctions has gained fame as a homegrown tech success story. Companies like AML RightSource, Odoo and CloudInsyte have established operations here. And 43North is preparing to welcome a new cadre of prize winners in early 2022.