Why an Atlanta software company decided to expand to Buffalo

"I think without these placemaking and livability investments, we wouldn't be nearly as competitive in opportunities like these," Pokriki said.

Buffalo showcased a prominent example: the revitalized Seneca One tower, anchored by M&T Bank's $58 million tech hub. Wisler pictures a tech corridor stretching from Canalside to the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, creating an appealing setting for new recruits.

"The real model now is creating a space, place and culture where the best and brightest want to be and where we can actually grow them ourselves," he said. "I think that’s exactly what’s happening here."

Natascha Thomas, who has been with Rural Sourcing since 2015, is moving here from Mobile, Ala., to be the Buffalo development center director. The Los Angeles native said she was eager to embrace what Buffalo has to offer, like its bike paths, food trucks and free festivals.

"It's not a huge city," she said. "It's big enough so that you have all these cool things to do, but it's small enough so that you can get to know people and you can see the impact you make."