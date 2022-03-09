Why Amazon may like Niagara County better

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN
MARCH 8, 2022
Will Amazon have an easier time in Niagara County?
When e-commerce giant Amazon withdrew its plans for a massive distribution center in Grand Island, the Seattle-based company had enough of the opposition and hurdles it faced in Erie County.
Vocal residents opposed to the $300 million project had all but shouted it down, and were threatening to continue the fight. Costs were rising by the minute. And local officials were insisting on several extra requirements from the company. So Amazon pulled the plug and all but said it wouldn't try again in Erie County.
Now, two years later, Amazon is back. This time, it wants to locate in the Town of Niagara. And while the devil's in the details – and the proposal has only just surfaced – the indications are that Amazon may find Niagara County more to its liking.
Let's look at why.
Town officials sought it out. The town aggressively pursued the company two years ago when it was apparent that the Grand Island project was doomed. The town supervisor even sent a courtship letter to Amazon, encouraging it to look north, even citing the giant property that Amazon is now targeting.
It is near an airport. The site is adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport, and just down the road from the Niagara Thruway, or Interstate 190. That puts it within much easier reach of air transportation than the site on Grand Island would have been. It's also much closer to the Canadian border.
There's more than one way to get there. This new property is not on an island where the only ways on or off are two narrow bridges that are known for being bottlenecks.
True, southbound traffic on I-190 still has to cross Grand Island – and the bridges – to get to Buffalo and other destinations, but trucks could also navigate myriad other routes through the Tonawandas or even other towns, if necessary. That option is not available on Grand Island.
It is with other businesses. The property is in an existing commercial and industrial area, not near a residential neighborhood that would be concerned about traffic, noise, pollution or any other issues that were cited by opponents on Grand Island.
Fewer regulations. While Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz supported the Amazon project, the Erie County Industrial Development Agency imposes local workforce and other requirements on companies seeking tax breaks. Niagara County's IDA does not.
Beggars can't be choosers. Niagara County is in much more economic need of jobs, major investments and large employers, making it more likely to bend over backwards to capture a major project such as Amazon.
Both Invest Buffalo Niagara and Empire State Development are sure to be on hand to help with incentives and other non-financial assistance.
Time will tell in the months ahead. To quote Yogi Berra and Lenny Kravitz, "It ain't over till it's over."
– Jonathan D. Epstein
IN THE WORKS
A new soil recycling facility could be coming to the Town of Lancaster. The town Planning Board last week considered an application by EnSol Inc. for a state-registered operation that would accept excess construction soils and then repurpose them for use as fill at off-site locations. Only licensed facilities can legally take such material.
The Planning Board also examined proposals for a 10,640-square-foot retail store at 5807 Broadway; a motel and mixed-use facility at 5827 Broadway, with commercial space and a coffee shop on the first floor; a four-unit apartment building with basement parking for eight vehicles at the Plumb Creek Apartments at 5680 Broadway; and redevelopment of 4781 Transit Road into a three-story building with 14 apartments and 8,000 square feet of retail, plus a separate building with a bank and drive-thru.
COMING UP
West Herr Automotive Group wants more space to store cars in Orchard Park. So, it is asking the Orchard Park Planning Board to rezone 8.8 acres of vacant land from residential to commercial at 3531 Southwestern Boulevard, on the southeast side of the street, southwest of Milestrip Road.
Also in Orchard Park, Excelsior Orthopedics wants to construct a 10,000-square-foot addition to their existing building at 260 Redtail Road and expand the parking lot.
ON THE JOB
Elma-based Concept Construction Corp. was named general contractor for the core-and-shell construction project for Buffalo Rehab Group's 13th physical therapy location, at 2965 Sheridan Drive. The one-story, 3,120-square-foot build-to-suit building and a parking lot are expected to be completed by midsummer.
