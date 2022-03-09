Why Amazon may like Niagara County better

It is near an airport. The site is adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport, and just down the road from the Niagara Thruway, or Interstate 190. That puts it within much easier reach of air transportation than the site on Grand Island would have been. It's also much closer to the Canadian border.

There's more than one way to get there. This new property is not on an island where the only ways on or off are two narrow bridges that are known for being bottlenecks.

True, southbound traffic on I-190 still has to cross Grand Island – and the bridges – to get to Buffalo and other destinations, but trucks could also navigate myriad other routes through the Tonawandas or even other towns, if necessary. That option is not available on Grand Island.

It is with other businesses. The property is in an existing commercial and industrial area, not near a residential neighborhood that would be concerned about traffic, noise, pollution or any other issues that were cited by opponents on Grand Island.