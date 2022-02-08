Why a group of WNY primary care practices formed a joint venture with private-equity backing

"The only way to make money in this and keep viable is to really have risk contracts. Do very good, high-quality care with the understanding that if you don't hit certain targets from efficiency and cost that you have to pay that money back," said Dr. David Pawlowski, chairman of the Primary Care IPA board and medical director of Highgate Medical Group.

The joint venture is part of a larger shift in the industry toward value-based care, geared toward improving quality and patient outcomes.

Several other Western New York organizations have announced similar arrangements over the last year.

Buffalo Medical Group was one of four independent physician practices that last March entered into a joint venture with Texas-based Agilon Health.

Then, in December, one of Buffalo's largest urban health care organizations, G-Health Enterprises, was acquired by the newly formed CINQ Care, which also has private-equity backing and aims put a dent in health disparities by changing the way care is delivered to Black and Brown communities.

