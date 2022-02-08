Why a group of WNY primary care practices formed a joint venture with private-equity backing

An association of about two dozen Western New York primary care practices has formed a joint venture with a private-equity-backed medical group, seeking to bolster their financial viability and maintain independence amid a wave of industry consolidation in recent years.
The deal aligns Primary Care Independent Physician Association, an entity organized two years ago and owned by a network of local physician practices, and Honest Medical Group, a portfolio company of Nashville, Tenn.-based health care investment firm Rubicon Founders.
The joint venture, which started last month and has been in the works since mid-summer, fits into Primary Care IPA's mission of improving patient care, reducing costs and maintaining the independence of its practices by giving it the upfront financial firepower to take on total cost-of-care agreements for Medicare patients.
That means, rather than a fee-for-service arrangement, the joint venture would take responsibility for the total cost of care for its Medicare patients – not just primary care, but also any needed specialty or emergency care.
While that represents considerable risk if costs go high, that's where having a deep-pocketed private-equity firm comes in. It allows the joint venture to share any savings with payers such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services if quality stays high and costly trips to hospitals are avoided.
"The only way to make money in this and keep viable is to really have risk contracts. Do very good, high-quality care with the understanding that if you don't hit certain targets from efficiency and cost that you have to pay that money back," said Dr. David Pawlowski, chairman of the Primary Care IPA board and medical director of Highgate Medical Group.
The joint venture is part of a larger shift in the industry toward value-based care, geared toward improving quality and patient outcomes.
Several other Western New York organizations have announced similar arrangements over the last year.
Buffalo Medical Group was one of four independent physician practices that last March entered into a joint venture with Texas-based Agilon Health.
Then, in December, one of Buffalo's largest urban health care organizations, G-Health Enterprises, was acquired by the newly formed CINQ Care, which also has private-equity backing and aims put a dent in health disparities by changing the way care is delivered to Black and Brown communities.
G-Health Enterprises, which includes Urban Family Practice and several other affiliates, is now part of CINQ Care, which has offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., the organizations announced Tuesday.
The joint venture involving Primary Care IPA is focused this year on the direct contracting program for traditional Medicare patients, meaning it will oversee about 9,000 patients, said Larry Zielinski, executive director of Primary Care IPA, which includes 107 physicians.
The venture will pursue Medicare Advantage contracts, with the regional health plans to begin in January 2023, which could bring another 18,000 patients under its care.
Zielinski said they are applying to the state for another Independent Physician Association, which will be the contracting entity during negotiations with area health plans. That IPA will then be a 50-50 ownership split between Primary Care IPA and Honest Medical, with the two partners sharing in whatever surplus is generated through the contracts.
