Federal designation could bring $3 million

Two CEOs ago in 2017, Wyoming County Community Health System pursued the possibility of becoming a critical access hospital, a federal designation that promised higher reimbursements for Medicare and Medicaid patients that could help bolster the rural operation's financial viability.

There was only one problem: Federal rules required a critical access facility to be more than 35 miles from another hospital – and Noyes Health in Dansville was a 32-mile ride across U.S. Route 20A and down State Route 36.

The Warsaw hospital's attempt in 2017 was foiled, but that wouldn't be the end of the story.

Last fall – when new CEO David Kobis wasn't even six months into the job yet – the federal government changed Route 20A's designation from a primary road to a secondary road. It was an under-the-radar game-changer for the health system's eligibility.

That's because, in an area with mountainous terrain or only secondary roads, that 35-mile requirement becomes a 15-mile requirement instead.

Suddenly, Kobis and his new executive team had a fresh opportunity in their aggressive turnaround plan for the struggling county-owned health system.

So they dusted off the old analysis from 2017, and they got to work.

'Financial advantage'

The health system announced Tuesday that is pursuing the designation, noting it expects the conversion to a critical access hospital to take six to nine months.

If all goes well, it will be a big financial boost: The health system, which has about $65 million in annual revenue, anticipates the designation would result in an additional $2 million to $3 million in revenue each year.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

"Once most hospitals get the designation, they never give it up, because it's such a financial advantage to get that," Kobis said.

But the designation will require some changes.

For one, critical access hospitals can't exceed 25 acute care inpatient beds – behavioral health and observation beds are not included in that total.

While the Warsaw hospital is licensed for 62 beds, 12 of those are for behavioral health patients. In addition, the health system on June 1 suspended its five-bed obstetrics program, which was losing roughly $3 million a year.

So of the remaining 45 beds, 10 will close as part of the critical access hospital conversion.

Post-conversion, Kobis would expect the hospital to have approximately 25 acute care inpatient beds, 10 observation beds and 10 behavioral health beds. Based on an analysis of the hospital's patient census over the last decade, Kobis said that bed count is "more than sufficient to handle our volume here in Wyoming County."

Even with fewer beds, Kobis believes the designation can help stabilize the organization and perhaps give it the flexibility to expand certain services.

"It's important," he said. "I mean it's not going to save the place forever, but it's one strategy in addition to a number of different initiatives that we're putting in place."

'Cautiously optimistic'

Kobis, who became CEO in June 2022, has been in the industry for three decades and is well-acquainted with the issues facing rural hospitals.

Among the challenges, he said: shrinking and aging population bases, a lack of leverage when negotiating with insurers and difficulty recruiting physicians.

And since January 2005, 100 rural hospitals have closed nationally while another 95 have cut inpatient beds to maintain some health care services, according to the University of North Carolina's Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

But Kobis and his team have a plan in Warsaw full of more than 100 initiatives, half of which have been implemented.

And the health system, which reported a $22 million loss last year, has seen progress, he said.

This year, Kobis said the system is projecting a roughly $11 million to $12 million loss. And in the next 12 to 18 months, his goal is to get that loss below $5 million.

"We're cautiously optimistic that we'll be in a much better spot probably in a year, year and a half, two years," he said.

A big opportunity is ensuring that more Wyoming County residents seek care at their local health system.

Kobis said the health system's market share in Wyoming County is about 35% to 40%, which he described as "not acceptable."

He wants to flip those numbers and see 60% to 70% of Wyoming County residents come to his health system rather than travel out of the county for care.

The stability offered by a critical access hospital designation couldn't hurt in those efforts.

"It can take several years to complete a financial turnaround," Kobis said. "We're well on our way, but I think we're very pleased with the progress we're making."

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

A Town of Tonawanda equipment maker plans to expand.

Life Storage named a new chief financial officer.

A former 43North CEO who moved to a top role at Life Storage has died.

A group suing over policies for UB campus organizations has dropped part of its lawsuit.

Western New York is getting $69 million for bridge upgrades.

Ciminelli pledges $500,000 to aid Braymiller Market downtown.

A massive medical, surgical complex in Amherst nears opening.

Tax breaks sought for Buffalo City Schools commissary project.

Developer wants tax breaks for Dimar expansion project.

Construction firm seeks developer status for East Side vacant lots.

Environmentalists oppose tax breaks for a Lockport plastics plant.

A potential strike at UPS looms over the Buffalo economy.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Local unions buck a trend: Why Buffalo Niagara unions aren't seeing declining membership.

2. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

3. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

4. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

5. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.